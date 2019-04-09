The internet has been fan-casting Oscar Isaac in an Addams Family reboot for a few years, and now, it’s finally happening! But there’s a catch: we won’t get to actually see Isaac don a pinstripe suit and puff away on a cigar, because the new Addams Family is animated. Bummer. Still, the film has a great voice cast, with an animation style meant to evoke Charles Addams’ classic comic strips. Check out The Addams Family trailer below.

The Addams Family Trailer

Let’s take a look at this cast, shall we? Oscar Isaac as Gomez Addams, Charlize Theron as Morticia Addams, Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday Addams, Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley Addams, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, Bette Midler as Grandmama and Allison Janney as the family’s nemesis, Margaux Needler. That is mighty impressive, and I’d be a lot more excited if they were all appearing in this film live-action form (although Eva Green has always been my go-to fan-casting for a new Morticia).

In this new take on the everyone’s favorite weird family, the Addams’ “lives begin to unravel when they face-off against a crafty reality-TV host while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration, Addams-style.”

Here are some more story details:

Morticia, devilishly devoted to her husband and children, is the pale glue that holds her clan together. Gomez, debonair, sinister and passionately in love with his wife, is enthusiastic about whatever dreadful scheme he’s cooked up. Wednesday is a brilliant and sinister teenage girl with long braids and deadpan wit. Pugsley, a menacing 10-year-old on over-drive, enjoys getting into any kind of dreadful mischief he can find. Mad Uncle Fester is good-natured, merry and likes to create mayhem any way he can. Grandmama is smitten with her grandchildren who enjoy her cookies shaped like bats and skulls. Margaux Needler, the reality TV makeover queen, is consumed with a desire for absolute suburban, pastel perfection.

The Addams Family comes from directors Conrad Vernon (Shrek 2) and Greg Tiernan (Thomas & Friends). When the project was first announced, Vernon revealed the film would be something of an origin story:

“Greg and I have always been a fan of the Addams Family in past versions, so when we set out to make this movie, we were excited to do something new. With that in mind, I drew from the brilliantly original Charles Addams New Yorker cartoons for the look of the film and decided to tell the story of how Gomez and Morticia meet, find their house and start their family. This unique approach is what drew me in to direct the film. The reimagining also extends to the stellar cast we’ve put together who will each bring their own spin to our film that will appeal to longtime fans of the Addams and introduce them to a new generation.”

The Addams Family opens October 11, 2019, just in time for Halloween.