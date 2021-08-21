Despite the fact that the Delta variant of COVID-19 has the pandemic getting worse around the country all over again, some major studios are opting to give movies exclusive theatrical releases without providing a home option by releasing them on streaming or VOD at the same time. However, MGM and Annapurna Pictures isn’t making that mistake with the upcoming release of the animated sequel The Addams Family 2, which will now get a VOD release alongside its theatrical release in October.

Bloomberg broke the news about The Addams Family 2 VOD release getting set-up alongside the films debut in theaters on October 1, 2021. This is a bit of a different approach than some studios have take with their family films. Animated movies like The Mitchells vs. The Machines and The Boss Baby: Family Business went to Netflix and Peacock respectively, with the latter film getting a simultaneous theatrical release. Pixar’s Luca also went straight to Disney+ while Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon went to Disney+ Premier Access.

Unfortunately, MGM and Annapurna Pictures don’t have their own streaming service to easily give the movie a digital home. Though they could have sold the movie to the likes of Netflix or Amazon (who is in the process of buying MGM), they’re liking looking to recoup as much money as they can, and a VOD release is the best way to do that, especially if they want to still give it a theatrical release. At the same time, that has the potential to result in less revenue since ticket sales for families won’t be nearly as plentiful since they’re able to pay a single pricetag for all of them to watch it at home.

This decision comes in the wake of the Delta variant of COVID-19 keeping families away from cinemas. Since kids under 12 years old aren’t eligible to receive the vaccine, parents aren’t too keen on risking their exposure to the pandemic by heading out to theaters, especially when there are far too many misguided citizens who haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

Coincidentally enough, October 1 is also the day that Hotel Transylvania 4 is supposed to open in theaters. That could change since a deal being negotiated with Amazon for the streaming rights to the Sony Pictures Animation sequel. But either way, we’re not sure why the studios chose to go head-to-head with horror-centric family friendly animated sequels. Seems like a bad idea for both of them when there’s a much smaller audience being forced to choose one film over the other.

Oscar Isaac (Gomez Addams), Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams), Chloë Grace Moretz (Wednesday Addams), Nick Kroll (Uncle Fester), Snoop Dogg (It) and Bette Midler (Grandma) are all back for the sequel, but Javon “Wanna” Walton is taking over the voice of Pugssly Addams from Finn Wolfhard. Bill Hader has also joined the cast as Cyrus.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Addams Family 2: