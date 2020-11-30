Ryan Reynolds is a busy guy. Between starring in phone commercials and wrapping up filming for the high-octane action movie Red Notice, Reynolds has started shooting a new project with director Shawn Levy, even as their previous collaboration, Free Guy, waits to hit theaters. But time waits for no theatrical release to show whether this Reynolds-Levy partnership will prove fruitful, so Reynolds is diving into the time-travel flick The Adam Project for Netflix. See The Adam Project first look photos below.

The Adam Project First Look

Finished our first week on The Adam Project. In addition to taking these two photos, @netflix will be happy to know we also shot some of the film. Happy to be back in the sturdy arms of my friend, life coach and director, @ShawnLevyDirect. pic.twitter.com/9fb3Qalf0J — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 29, 2020

Reynolds took to Twitter to share images from the set of The Adam Project, which the star has confirmed has already begun filming. The Netflix movie, directed by Reynolds’ Free Guy director Shawn Levy, also stars newcomer Walker Scobell, who appears in the first image with Reynolds.

Reynolds stars in The Adam Project as “a man who travels back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self (Walker Scobell). Together, they have to find their late father, who is now the same age as Reynolds, and set things right in order to save the future.”

The time travel aspect seems ripe for Reynolds’ brand of self-effacing comedy, but the second image that Reynolds shared — featuring the actor in a bloodstained shirt with director Levy — suggests there will be an action element to the film as well, because of course there is. The film features a star-studded cast, including Mark Ruffalo, who plays Reynolds’ hunky father, as well as Jennifer Garner as his wife, in a 13 Going on 30 reunion for the pair of them. Also starring are Zoe Saldana as Reynolds’ wife, a fighter pilot in present day, and Catherine Keener as the film’s villain who has swiped powerful technology from Ruffalo’s character.

The Adam Project is the second collaboration between Reynolds and Levy, who had worked together on the upcoming action-comedy Free Guy, which is yet to be released due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Levy directs a screenplay written by Jonathan Tropper and David Ellison. Reynolds and Levi will produce the action-adventure film through their respective production banners Maximum Effort and 21 Laps Entertainment. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger are producing for Skydance.