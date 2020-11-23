Ryan Reynolds is about to meet his maker in a new sci-fi adventure time travel movie called The Adam Project.

Shawn Levy, the filmmaker behind Real Steel and the Night at the Museum franchise, has hired Mark Ruffalo (Avengers: Endgame, Zodiac) to play Reynolds’ character’s father, and Catherine Keener (Get Out, The 40-Year-Old Virgin) as the film’s villain.

There are a couple other additions to The Adam Project cast as well. Read on to learn who they are and who they’ll be playing.

The Adam Project is the newest film from Shawn Levy, who in recent years has bolstered his reputation as one of the directors and producers of the Netflix mega-hit series Stranger Things. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this new science fiction adventure stars Ryan Reynolds as “a man who travels back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. Together, they have to find their late father, who is now the same age as Reynolds, and set things right in order to save the future.”

Ruffalo is set to play the father, putting his Bruce Banner “Science Bro” energy into the role of a brilliant physicist, while Keener is playing the baddie, a woman who has swiped powerful technology from Ruffalo’s character. We previously wrote about how Jennifer Garner is playing the 13-year-old’s mother and Zoe Saldana is playing Reynolds’ wife, a fighter pilot in present day.

Ruffalo and Reynolds have never worked together, so it should be fun to see them share the screen before Reynolds’ foul-mouthed version of Deadpool inevitably finds a way to cross over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe where Ruffalo has spent so much of his recent career. As for Keener, she’s done a great job carving out a niche as villains lately with roles in Incredibles 2 and especially Get Out, which really showcased the quiet menace she can bring to a role.

The other two new additions to this film’s cast are Walker Scobell, who is playing the younger version of Reynolds (he was apparently discovered in an acting class and does not have any official acting credits on IMDb), and Alex Mallari, Jr. (Dark Matter), who is playing “the villain’s right hand.”

The film is being produced by Levy’s 21 Laps, Reynolds’ Maximum Effort, and David Ellison’s Skydance Productions, and it will make its debut on Netflix. Production began last week in Vancouver, British Columbia. No release date has been set yet.