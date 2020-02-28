Will we ever see The Accountant 2: Crunch Those Numbers? The Ben Affleck movie was a surprise hit, and back in 2017, word surfaced that Warner Bros. was developing a sequel. But we haven’t heard much about it since then. So what’s up? According to The Accountant himself, Ben Affleck, there’s definitely been talk about a follow-up, but they’ve yet to nail down a script. At the same time, Affleck also mentions that there’s been talk of developing an Accountant TV series.

The Accountant is an absolutely ridiculous movie – and I kind of love it. Sure, it has about fifteen too many subplots, and it’s just a goofy shitshow overall. But I appreciated how the film just went for it, unapologetically overloading itself to the point of ridiculousness. And I apparently wasn’t alone in my Accountant love, because the film was a hit and went on to become the most-rented movie of 2017.

In The Accountant, Ben Affleck played a man with a high-functioning form of autism who was also a very good accountant and an even better assassin. Once the film sets up Affleck’s character, it proceeds to get exceedingly silly, with Affleck getting caught up in a plethora of storylines. Anna Kendrick shows up at some point. So does J.K. Simmons. It’s an absolute mess – but what an entertaining mess it is! And in 2017, Warner Bros. seemed very game for a sequel.

So will it ever happen? Maybe. Affleck is out there promoting his new film The Way Back, which was directed by Accountant filmmaker Gavin O’Connor, and during an interview with Collider, the subject of an Accountant sequel came up. Affleck said:

“We’ve talked about it. There seems to be a debate whether or not to do a TV series version of it. The scriptwriter [Bill Dubuque] has become quite successful and busy, so he’s off doing his thing. And somebody said to me, ‘Well if we could find a script that we could retrofit and make into a sequel’… But that’s sort of tricky because the personality of the character is so specific, that doesn’t really work to just say, ‘Well, we used to call this script Action Movie Shootout, and now we’re going to call it The Accountant 2.'”

I love how serious Affleck takes the world of The Accountant. Any old action script won’t do – it has to be just right. In any case, if there ends up being an Accountant TV series, don’t expect Affleck to star in that. But if they ever find a way to make a movie, he’ll be all-in. “It was a lot of fun,” the actor said. “It was an interesting twist on the genre and I’d love to do it.”