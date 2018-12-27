Kenneth Branagh brought Agatha Christie’s iconic detective Hercule Poirot to life on the big screen again in a new adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express last year, and he had an eye towards creating an Agatha Christie universe. But in 2019, another Agatha Christie adaptation puts John Malkovich in the detective’s shoes, this time for a series based on the classic novel The ABC Murders, and the first trailer has just arrived.

Watch The ABC Murders trailer below.

The ABC Murders Trailer

This is the second of three series adaptations of Agatha Christie novels that Amazon ordered for their Prime Video service in the United States, following Ordeal by Innocence earlier this year and preceding another project that has yet to be revealed.

The ABC Murders follows a murder mystery that finds several dead bodies accompanied by a copy of the ABC railway guide at the scene of each of murder, each death tied to a letter in the alphabet. It’s up to Hercule Poirot (John Malkovich) to find the killer and stop them.

Honestly, this looks like your run of the mill period murder mystery, and it only has my attention for one reason, though it’s not exactly a good one. I’m absolutely fascinated by whatever accent John Malkovich is trying to put on in this series, because it certainly doesn’t sound Belgian like it’s supposed to be. It just sounds like a slight variation on John Malkovich’s normal voice.

As for the rest of the cast, it includes Rupert Grint (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows), Andrew Buchan (All the Money in the World), Anya Chalotra (Wanderlust), Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks), Jack Farthing (Poldark), Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones), Shirley Henderson (Bridget Jones’s Baby), Bronwyn James (Harlots), Freya Mavor (The White Queen), and Michael Shaeffer (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story).

Sarah Phelps (The Casual Vacancy) serves as writer and executive producer of the three-part limited series that is also executive produced by Damien Timmer and Helen Ziegler for Mammoth Screen, James Prichard (Murder on the Orient Express, Ordeal By Innocence) and Basi Akpabio (Ordeal By Innocence) for Agatha Christie Limited and Elizabeth Kilgarriff (Luther), for BBC. Behind the camera is The Frankenstein Chronicles director Alex Gabassi and producing is Farah Abushwesha.

The ABC Murders hits Amazon Prime in the United States on February 1, 2019. Here’s the official synopsis: