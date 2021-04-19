Michael Che can currently be seen at the Weekend Update desk of Saturday Night Live, but he almost never gets in on the sketch comedy side of the long-running late night show. But soon he’ll be bringing his own sketches to HBO Max with his own self-titled shows That Damn Michael Che. We’re not sure why these ideas couldn’t be utilized on SNL, especially since the sketches are using a handful of current and former cast members to make them happen, but you can watch the That Damn Michael Che trailer below.

That Damn Michael Che Trailer

In That Damn Michael Che, the comedian will deliver a series of sketches and vignettes that llustrate what it feels like to experience various every-day situations including racial profiling, unemployment, falling in love and more. Oh, and it’s all from the warped, comedic perspective of Michael Che, who has been known to ruffle feathers every now and then.

Along with Michael Che introducing the sketches in question (it’s not clear if he will actually appear in any of them), the series will feature appearances by current Saturday Night Live cast members Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner and Colin Jost, as well as alums Colin Quinn and Ellen Cleghorne. Other guest stars include Omari Hardwick, Geoffrey Owens, Godfrey, Billy Porter and Method Man.

I don’t want to set the bar too high, but this looks like it’s tackling the same kind of issues and situations that made Chappelle’s Show so good all those years ago on Comedy Central, a series that still holds up to this day. That doesn’t mean I think That Damn Michael Che will have the same high quality, especially since Che isn’t quite at the same level of Chappelle as a comedian, but there appear to be plenty of provocative and all-too-relevant topics being broached here.

That Damn Michael Che is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Broadway Video and Irony Point. Michael Che, Lorne Michaels, Erin Doyle and Oz Rodriguez serve as executive producers. The series debuts on HBO Max on May 6, 2021.