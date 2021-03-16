There’s a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie on the way, and now we have some more details courtesy of producer Fede Alvarez. We already suspected the film was going to be more of a sequel than a reboot, and Alvarez has confirmed that. In his words, the new movie is a “direct sequel” and will feature “old man Leatherface,” which sounds kind of quaint, actually. Perhaps the film won’t even involve death and dismemberment. Maybe Old Man Leatherface will just spend his time sitting on his porch, swigging a Lone Star Beer and remembering the old days.

Late last year, the poster for the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie was released, and while it didn’t come right out and say “this is a direct sequel!”, the implications were there. Now, we know for certain that’s the case. Speaking with Bloody Disgusting, Fede Alvarez the director of Don’t Breathe and producer of the new Texas Chainsaw, confirmed that the upcoming flick is going to tie directly into the original movie.

“It is a direct sequel, and it is the same character,” Alvarez said. “It is old man Leatherface.” The producer also promised that the new film would be taking an old school approach, stating: “Everything is classic, old school gags. A lot of the approach that we had with Evil Dead – never VFX, to do everything on camera. It’s a very old-school approach to filmmaking. Vintage lenses…it’s very similar to the original film.”

All of this sounds promising. However, the production has not been without its issues. Ryan and Andy Tohill, the team behind the 2018 British-Irish film The Dig, were originally set to helm the movie. However, the directing duo walked away from the film after one week of shooting, citing creative differences. They were replaced by David Blue Garcia.

When the Tohills were announced as directors, word had it that the plot involved a woman who drags her teenage sister out to Texas on a business trip, at which point they likely run afoul of Leatherface and his cannibal kin. It’s unclear if that’s still the storyline, though. But we do know the cast includes Elsie Fisher, Sarah Yarkin, Jacob Latimore, and Moe Dunford.

The Texas Chainsaw franchise has been a bit hit-or-miss, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t interested in this new incarnation. It’s worth noting that the “direct sequel” idea has been tried before, specifically with the absolutely terrible 2013 movie Texas Chainsaw 3D. Here’s hoping this new version fares better.