No need to wait for John Connor, you can take the right to Skynet yourself in Reef Entertainment’s upcoming Terminator: Resistance video game. The single first-person shooter based on the film franchise created by James Cameron, Terminator: Resistance lets you play as a brand new character who has been marked for termination. Watch the Terminator Resistance video game trailer below.

Terminator Resistance Video Game Trailer

Timed nicely to the release of the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate, Reef Entertainment and developer Teyon have set the release date of Terminator: Resistance for this December. The first-person shooter game is set in a apocalyptic Los Angeles 31 years after Judgment Day. But this is not simply a rehash of the poorly received 2009 film Terminator: Salvation (which is apparently being ignored by canon anyway). This game follows the story of Private Jacob Rivers, a soldier in the Resistance Pacific Division who finds himself marked for termination by Skynet.

Players will be able to fight against familiar foes like the T-800, as well as brand new enemies never before seen in the Terminator films. You’ll also be able to complete story quests to rise up in the ranks and side-quests to help friends. The game features multiple endings depending on how you protect your crew.

Here is the synopsis for Terminator: Resistance:

Terminator: Resistance introduces a new hero, Jacob Rivers, a soldier in the Resistance Pacific Division. Despite the fact that Jacob is just a private, he’ll soon discover that he’s been targeted by the latest threat from SKYNET and marked for termination! SKYNET may be destined to lose this war, but at what cost to Jacob? Experience the events leading up to the decisive final battle, smash SKYNET’s Defence Grid and help decide the fate of mankind in the war against the machines!

Terminator: Resistance will be released on November 15, 2019 in Europe and Australia and on December 3, 2019 in North America. It will be launching on PS4, Xbox One and PC.