Is there any electricity left in the rusty metal exoskeleton of the Terminator franchise? We’re about to find out with Terminator 6, aka Terminator: Dark Fate. Deadpool director Tim Miller helms this latest entry, which not only boasts the return of Linda Hamilton to the franchise, but also Terminator creator James Cameron, who came up with the new story with Miller. This marks Cameron’s first direct involvement with a Terminator sequel since Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Watch the Terminator: Dark Fate trailer below.

Terminator Dark Fate Trailer

The first two Terminator films: excellent. Terminator 3: not great, but somewhat entertaining. Every other Terminator film: kind of terrible. The lesson to learn here is that maybe, just maybe, the Terminator franchise shouldn’t have expanded beyond a second film. But maybe Terminator: Dark Fate will finally deliver a new sequel worth seeing.

The one thing giving me a smidgen of hope here is the involvement of James Cameron. I’d feel a heck of a lot better if Cameron were directing, or even directly writing the script. Instead, the filmmaker took time out of his busy schedule making endless Avatar sequels to craft the story for this film with director Tim Miller. David S. Goyer then wrote the script. Cameron has sat the franchise out since T2, so his return could be a good sign. It’s also nice to have Linda Hamilton back as Sarah Connor. And while I always enjoy seeing Arnold Schwarzenegger in this franchise, he was in the previous film – Terminator: Genisys – so his appearance here isn’t entirely surprising.

Speaking of Terminator: Genisys, don’t expect Terminator: Dark Fate to have anything to do with it. In fact, none of the sequels after Terminator 2 will play a part in this sequel. “This is a continuation of the story from Terminator 1 and Terminator 2. And we’re pretending the other films were a bad dream,” Cameron previously said. “Or an alternate timeline, which is permissible in our multi-verse. This was really driven more by [Tim] than anybody, surprisingly, because I came in pretty agnostic about where we took it. The only thing I insisted on was that we somehow revamp it and reinvent it for the 21st century.”

In addition to Hamilton and Schwarzenegger, Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis as Grace, “a soldier-assassin sent from the future to protect Dani Ramos from a new Terminator”; Gabriel Luna as “a liquid metal Terminator with the ability to split into two separate units, sent to terminate Dani Ramos”; Natalia Reyes as “Dani Ramos, a young woman targeted for termination by the new Terminator”; and Diego Boneta as Miguel Ramos, Dani’s brother.

Terminator: Dark Fate opens November 1, 2019.