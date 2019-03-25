Junkie XL, AKA Tom Holkenborg, is set to lend his signature sound to the Terminator: Dark Fate soundtrack. The composer, who has provided scores for Mad Max: Fury Road and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, also worked with Dark Fate director Tim Miller before on Deadpool. The sixth (and potentially final) Terminator film hopes to restore some dignity to a series that’s been on shaky ground for years.

Junkie XL has quickly become one of my favorite soundtrack artists. I wasn’t aware of him until the propulsive, bombastic score for Mad Max: Fury Road, but as soon as I heard it, I knew he was the real deal. The composer is adding another notch in his belt with the Terminator: Dark Fate soundtrack, reuniting him with Deadpool director Tim Miller. Holkenborg also provided music for Alita: Battle Angel, which was produced by Terminator producer James Cameron.

“It’s great to be working on another project with Tim,” Holkenborg told The Hollywood Reporter. “The original Terminators were such iconic movies, and having James back as a producer with Tim directing is an amazing dream team. It’s going to be a fantastic movie to be part of.”

As much as I hope the Mr. XL brings his own unique sound to the Dark Fate soundtrack, I also hope he pays tribute to the original, iconic Terminator theme from Brad Fiedel. It still slaps, as the kids say.

Terminator: Dark Fate, the sixth and potentially final, entry in the Terminator saga, will ignore every sequel following Judgement Day. “This is a continuation of the story from Terminator 1 and Terminator 2. And we’re pretending the other films were a bad dream,” James Cameron said. “Or an alternate timeline, which is permissible in our multi-verse. This was really driven more by [Tim] than anybody, surprisingly, because I came in pretty agnostic about where we took it. The only thing I insisted on was that we somehow revamp it and reinvent it for the 21st century.”

Miller and Cameron came up for the story for the film together, while David Goyer ultimately wrote the script. Original series stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton are both returning, while new cast members include Mackenzie Davis, Gabriel Luna, Natalia Reyes, and Diego Boneta.

Terminator: Dark Fate opens November 1, 2019.