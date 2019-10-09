Terminator: Dark Fate is stepping up its marketing campaign with the release of a set of five new featurettes spotlighting the main characters of the new Terminator sequel. While Sarah Connor and the T-800 need no introduction, the long gap in between Dark Fate and its canonical predecessor T2: Judgment Day requires a little explanation as to what they’ve been up to these past 28 years. And how do the new characters of the Grace, Dani Ramos, and the Rev-9 come into play? Watch the Terminator Dark Fate character featurettes below.

Terminator Dark Fate Character Featurettes

With Terminator: Dark Fate, producer James Cameron is famously erasing Terminator 3, Salvation, and Genisys from canon, making the new Terminator film a direct sequel to his films The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day. With the return of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton in their first onscreen reunion in 28 years, that very much solidifies Dark Fate‘s importance.

But 28 years don’t make their relationship any less thorny as we see in the above character featurettes, which show a T-800 who has adapted to human life and even picked up a few human quirks, while Sarah Connor has become a grizzled, cynical soldier.

Enhanced humans and a shapeshifting Terminator are the newest factors in Terminator: Dark Fate. The former is played by Mackenzie Davis, and is the film’s biggest question mark, as Cameron teases, “Is she good? Is she bad? She’s definitely not entirely human.” But the Rev-9, played by Gabriel Luna, is this movie’s ultimate killing machine, wielding the ability to split into two bodies.

Dani Ramos, played by Natalia Reyes, is the Sarah Connor of this film, targeted by a futuristic corporation for her significant role that she plays in the future. But it’s still a mystery why she’s so important that she becomes a target for assassination by a Terminator. Whatever the reason, she has the protection of a pretty impressive group of people — and non-people.

Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta star in Terminator: Dark Fate with a story by James Cameron, Charles Eglee, Josh Friedman, David Goyer, and Justin Rhodes, and a screenplay by David Goyer, Justin Rhodes, and Billy Ray.

Here is the synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate:

“When Skynet sends a powerful new Terminator from the future in order to terminate Dani Ramos, a hybrid cyborg human and her friends, Sarah Connor teams up with the original T-800 Terminator to fight the new threat and save the future once and for all.”

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1, 2019.