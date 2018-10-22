Even though the end of the world was directly linked to the T-800 endoskeleton arm and CPU in the hands of Cyberdyne Systems, the folks at Sideshow Collectibles and Blitzway have teamed up to offer these two items as prop replicas from Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Check out the Terminator 2 arm prop and CPU chip display below.

Terminator 2 Arm Prop and CPU Chip

This is one of the most impressive prop replica items we’ve seen offered. First of all, these two items come together as a set, which is absolutely perfect. Secondly, the endoskeleton arm has movable joints in the hand that are controlled by a motor and adapter. Meanwhile, the CPU comes with an awesome display case and the prop itself has two LED light-up features activated by a remote control.

Now here’s the bad news: this Terminator 2 arm prop and CPU set will cost you $1,450, and it’s only limited to 1991 pieces. The good news is that there’s a payment plan available so you can slowly pay off the collectible set until it’s released in April 2019 and May 2019. You can pre-order it right now over at the Sideshow Collectibles website.

Here’s the full press release with all the details you need to know: