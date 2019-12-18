Christopher Nolan‘s Tenet has remained shrouded in secrecy, as most upcoming Nolan films do. But a trailer is imminent, along with an IMAX-only prologue. As a result, Nolan is finally opening up a little bit about his latest, which stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. There’s a new Tenet first look that offers an image from the film, and it comes accompanied by a quote from Nolan talking about how this might be his most ambitious work to date.

Behold! Robert Pattinson in a baggy suit and very Nolan-esque scarf! John David Washington looking pensive! It’s Tenet time, baby! The Tenet first look comes courtesy of EW, who also have another pic featuring Washington and an unfortunately blurry Elizabeth Debicki. So what is Tenet about? “We’re jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we’re going to a number of different places,” Nolan tells EW. “We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. [Producer] Emma [Thomas] and I have put together a lot of large-scale productions, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of international reach. We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.”

Nolan also has high praise for star John David Washington, stating that the actor is “very much the hero” of the movie, adding: “He’s an athlete and pretty hard for anybody to keep up with, including the different vehicles we shot him from — cars and helicopters. This guy moves.”

Beyond that, all we really know is that Tenet is “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage.” A teaser trailer for the movie was released in theaters only, and an IMAX prologue is likely to appear in front of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. There’s also a trailer on the way as well, and that will (probably) be released online at some point.

Tenet opens July 17, 2020.