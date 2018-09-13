Fantastic Fest is chock full of wild and crazy genre movies, but it’s also host to a showcase of short films and other assorted oddities, and one of them should certainly have Tenacious D fans excited.

Today, the third wave of programming for Fantastic Fest was announced, and one of the surprise additions to the line-up is a six-part animated series called Tenacious D in Post-Apocalypto. That’s right, Jack Black and Kyle Gass are getting animated again as the dynamic duo responsible for defeating the devil with rock and writing a tribute to the greatest song in the world.

Find out more about the Tenacious D animated series below.

Fantastic Fest made the announcement today with the promise of Tenacious D being live at the festival for the premiere, which includes a special live performance after the screening that “will shake the pillars of the universe.” So what exactly is this animated series about? Well, it sounds very metal and very much in the vein of Tenacious D.

The official logline for the Tenacious D animated series says it finds the duo “thrust into a world of complete and utter destruction! See them battle for the survival of the human race.” What makes this animated series even more intriguing is it was apparently hand-drawn by Jack Black himself. Frankly, I had no idea that Jack Black was a cartoonist and was skilled in animation.

Well, it appears that Jack Black isn’t skilled in animation at all, and this is meant to be more of a kitschy kind of project. Here’s a teaser that surfaced a week ago in conjunction with Tenacious D’s new album Post-Apocalypto, which will surely be part of this animated series:

Will the entire series be like this? It would seem so since it’s hand drawn by Jack Black. It’s certainly odd, and it’s nowhere near the level of cartoon quality we’ve seen from Tenacious D before. But maybe it will still end up being funny?

Not too long ago, Jack Black told a concert crowd at the Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta, Georgia that there was another Tenacious D movie coming sometime in October. At the time, he didn’t provide anymore specific details, but we’re inclined to think this might be the project he was talking about. Then again, maybe there’s a whole separate Tenacious D project they’ve been working on.

Honestly, I’ve been a fan of Tenacious D for a long time now. Even the box office bomb Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny brought me a fair amount of joy, if only because I love the soundtrack so much. An animated series starring the musical duo sounds like a real treat, and hopefully it already has a deal for distribution to follow this premiere at Fantastic Fest. Stay tuned for all our coverage from the festival right here when it kicks off on September 20 in Austin, Texas.

