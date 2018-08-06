Nothing says Halloween like a sexified retelling of Little Red Riding Hood. The Vampire Diaries creator Kevin Williamson brings his signature brand of sexy fantasy shows populated by models playing teenagers to CBS All Access with Tell Me a Story.

Starring Billy Magnussion, Kim Cattrall, and The Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley, Tell Me a Story is a modern reimagining of three classic fairy tales, The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood, and Hansel and Gretel as a “dark and twisted psychological thriller.”

Tell Me a Story Trailer

We all know the only thing that fairy tales are missing is an edgy, sexy, modern makeover courtesy of Williamson, the screenwriter of the Scream movies, and more recently creator of The Vampire Diaries, The Following, Dawson’s Creek. It’s not like Hollywood has attempted gritty reboots of classic fairy tales starring the latest YA star, or like a massively popular ABC series that brought fairy tales to the modern world just went off the air. Fairy tales are universal stories that could be reimagined in any which way, but it seems like Tell Me A Story falls back on the tired trope of delivering “fairy tales, but sexy!”

Based on the Spanish fantasy series, Cuéntame un cuento, Tell Me A Story interweaves the three fairy tales of Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood, and Hansel and Gretel into a serialized drama that will premiere exclusively on CBS’ streaming service. I’m not sure why talented stars like Billy Magnussen or Kim Cattrall are hanging out here, but it seems like Tell Me A Story will give them plenty of opportunities to glower sexily. Apart from Magnussen and Cattrall, Tell Me A Story features several alumni of Williamson’s hit shows, including The Vampire Diaries‘ Paul Wesley and The Originals’ Danielle Campbell.

The Tell Me A Story cast is rounded out by James Wolk, Dania Ramirez, Sam Jaeger, Davi Santos, Zabryna Guevara, and Dorian Missick.

Here is the official synopsis for Tell Me A Story:

Get a sneak peek at the new CBS All Access Original Series, Tell Me A Story, which takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Hansel and Gretel” into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.

Tell Me A Story premieres exclusively on CBS All Access on October 31, 2018.