While NECA has been releasing waves of outstanding new figures inspired by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series, Playmates Toys has been re-releasing the classic action figures that were on shelves back in the 1990s. For those who haven’t been keeping up with the TMNT collectibles racket, this year will give you a chance to get all the necessary action figures you need with two box sets featuring Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo, master Splinter, their nemesis Shredder, and more.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Playmates Toys Box Sets

Cowabunga, dude! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back with Playmates’ Retro Rotocast Sewer Lair Figure Set! The figures in this 6-piece set feature original bodies with authentic decoration from the ’80s action figures and oversized roto heads. The Turtles have their individual Bandana colors and include the letters designated on their belts and weapons rack. Each figure comes individually packed out in blister card with authentic class Turtles logo and graphics! Figures include Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael, Shredder, and Splinter.

This box set features all of our heroes in the exact same packaging they came in back in the 1990s. The set of six figures, including all four turtles, Splinter and comes in a cardboard box inspired by the Sewer Lair playset made for all these action figures. This one will cost you $89.99 and is expected to be released in May as a Previews Exclusive that will be available from most online collectible retailers, and comic shops.

Fire up the Mutant Module, your favorite retro baddies from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are here with Playmates’ Retro Rotocast Villains Mutant Module Figure Set! The figures in this 6-piece set feature original bodies with authentic decoration from the ’80s action figures and oversized roto heads. Each figure comes individually packed out in blister card with authentic class Turtles logo and graphics! Figures include Bebop, Rocksteady, Baxter Stockman, Slash, Krang, and Foot Soldier all wrapped in a soft package inspired by the classic Mutant Module vehicle!

This one rounds up all the necessary villains, with the exception of Shredder, since he’s in the other box set. The mastermind talking alien brain Krang in his little robot walker, the mutant henchmen Bebop and Rocksteady, the hulking turtle villain Slash, the mutated scientist Baxter Stockman, and a generic Foot Soldier. All the bad guys come inside a box that looks like the Mutant Module vehicle. This one will cost you $100 and is expected to be released in September as a Previews Exclusive that will be available from most online collectible retailers, and comic shops.

Pre-orders for both of these items should be going up soon, so stay tuned to your preferred toy retailer or comic shop. Thanks to our friends at ToyArk for the heads up on this nostalgic release.