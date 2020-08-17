Hot on the heels of the massively successful pre-order for NECA’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II action figures of Tokka and Rahzar, another TMNT pre-order has opened up, this time with a character from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series.

One of the more formidable villains faced by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on their animated series was Metalhead, a robot imbued with the thoughts and memories of all four of the heroes in a half-shell and equipped with plenty of weapons within his robot body. Now you can bring him home as NECA’s latest collectible figure inspired by the TMNT animated series.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Metalhead Action Figure

Based on the classic 1980’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon series, Metalhead debuts as the first deluxe action figure in the line! With the minds of all four ninja turtles ingrained into its programming, this robotic reptile comes with a full arsenal of accessories including 6 different hands, swappable drill & vacuum arm attachments, and opening chest panel with plug in gun! Standing at nearly 7? tall with a hinged jaw, Metalhead makes for a formidable adversary.

Metalhead was first released as a Target exclusive, but as with many of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures from NECA that have been released this way, they’ve been nearly impossible to get ahold of. Target’s website can’t handle the traffic properly, and fans have had to fork over far above retail price to get their hands on many of the action figures from the animated series. But NECA has heard the concerns of fans, and they’re doing the best to rectify the situation with new pre-orders for some of the figures.

NECA’s deluxe Metalhead figure is available for pre-order from The NECA Store for $29.99 until Friday, August 21 at 11:00 A.M. EST. After that, you’ll probably have a hard time finding him without paying a little extra. So make sure you pre-order, especially since a good return for NECA means more figures will get pre-orders in the future.