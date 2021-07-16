Go ninja! Go ninja! Go! A new collection of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Secret of the Ooze Funko POPs bring a new wave of the heroes in a half-shell to your shelves, along with their mutated adversaries from the 1991 blockbuster sequel. Check out all the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II Funko POPs below.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II Funko POPs

Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo are back, and they’re specifically posed to callback to scenes from the movie. Much like the movie, the turtles aren’t using their weapons this time.

Leonardo is holding a canister of ooze from TGRI (Techno Global Research Industries), which becomes a key plot device in the sequel. Donatello is posed like a wobbly toy from the opening action sequence with a gang of thieves in a little shopping mall. Raphael is poised for a fight without his trusty weapons. And Michelangelo is holding a box of the traditional pre-fight donuts. Speaking of which…

The villains of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II are also getting the Funko POP treatment. The mutant snapping turtle and wolf known as Tokka and Rahzar are ready to take on our heroes, and they’ll get some help from Super Shredder. There are actually a few different versions of Super Shredder, including a glow in the dark version that’s a Funko Shop exclusive and a metallic variant available only at Target.

As much as I love these Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II Funko POPs, I’m a little disappointed that Super Shredder isn’t one of the super-sized figures since he towers over the turtles in the final moments of the movie. Of course, he ends up being a bit lame anyway since he collapses a pier on himself and never actually fights the turtles. Otherwise, you can pre-order all of them at Entertainment Earth right now.