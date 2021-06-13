Space Jam: A New Legacy is coming to theaters and HBO Max next month. Before the sequel arrives, Warner Bros. Pictures wants catch up the new generation of cartoon fans on the original Space Jam from 1996, starring Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny.

Warner Bros. is teaming up with Cartoon Network for the ultimate exercise of synergy: Teen Titans GO! See Space Jam. The characters of DC’s animated Teen Titans GO! series will sit down to watch Space Jam in a new animated movie featuring the return of the alien Nerdlucks and plenty of meta commentary. Check out the Teen Titans GO! See Space Jam trailer below.

Teen Titans! Go See Space Jam Trailer

Teen Titans GO! See Space Jam is an 80-minute original movie that finds the superheroes of Teen Titans GO! getting a visit from the alien Nerdlucks. When they discover that many of the young DC Comics character haven’t seen the original movie, they throw on an old VHS copy of it so everyone can experience what is referred to as “one of the best movie ever made.” They might be just a tad over-zealous about that.

Throughout Teen Titans GO! See Space Jam, Raven and Starfire will offer observations on the movie, Cyborg gets to dish out some fun facts, Beast Boy will keep a running count of butt shots for some reason. Of course, Robin doesn’t trust the Nerdlucks and is immediately on edge about the whole thing.

This Won’t Be the Entire Jam

Since Space Jam has a runtime of 88 minutes, and there’s clearly more in this animated movie than just the Teen Titans offering commentary on the film, it’s likely that not all of Space Jam will be seen in this Mystery Science Theater 3000-style movie. That’s fine, because there are plenty of live-action scenes that you can lose without missing out on anything important. But they better not cut out any of Bill Murray’s scenes, or there’s going to be trouble.

Here’s the official synopsis for Teen Titans GO! See Space Jam:

The Teen Titans are visited by the Nerdlucks, the iconic Space Jam villains who tried to enslave Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes. Astonished to discover his fellow Titans have never seen Space Jam, Cyborg organizes an exclusive watch party.

Teen Titans GO! See Space Jam will air on Sunday June 20 at 6:00 P.M. ET/PT on Cartoon Network. After that, it will be available for purchase as a digital release from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on July 27, 2021. As for Space Jam: A New Legacy, it hits theaters and HBO Max (for 31 days) on July 16, 2021.