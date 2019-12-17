Millions will venture out this weekend to see how Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker sends off the primary saga storyline in the sci-fi adventure franchise. Meanwhile, an entirely different group of people will see if they’re immune to nightmares by checking out Tom Hooper‘s big screen adaptation of the award-winning, long-running stage musical Cats.

Everything we’ve seen from the Cats movie so far has put us in stitches, but in no way has that diminished our anticipation for this celebration of digital fur. Adding to our excitement is a new video diary from Taylor Swift recording on the set of Cats, which takes us behind the scenes of the set, featuring settings and props three times larger than normal human size. Plus, there’s a real hairless cat on set, and a glimpse of how the chart-topping recording artist became a cat for the movie. Watch the Taylor Swift Cats video diary below!

Taylor Swift Cats Video Diary

How To Be A Cat • Go see #CatsMovie in theaters December 20 (if you’re feline up for it ?) pic.twitter.com/1T08VbFzKf — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 16, 2019

Well, that’s certainly something. The sets designed to make humans look the size of cats mess with the mind, but not nearly as much as all of the visual effects we’ve seen from the movie so far. Thankfully, we’ve heard that some of the visual effects have been modified since the first trailer’s debut, largely due to the backlash from audiences online. I’m not sure if they can do anything to make these human-cat hybrids any less unsettling, but we’ll see how they did when the movie arrives this weekend.

Below is the official synopsis for Cats, which avoids the depressing story at the center of the musical. If you don’t know the story, we won’t spoil it, because it’s one of those things that worth discovering on your own.