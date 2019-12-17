Taylor Swift’s ‘Cats’ Video Diary Goes Behind the Scenes of the Feline Fun, Features a Hairless Cat
Posted on Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
Millions will venture out this weekend to see how Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker sends off the primary saga storyline in the sci-fi adventure franchise. Meanwhile, an entirely different group of people will see if they’re immune to nightmares by checking out Tom Hooper‘s big screen adaptation of the award-winning, long-running stage musical Cats.
Everything we’ve seen from the Cats movie so far has put us in stitches, but in no way has that diminished our anticipation for this celebration of digital fur. Adding to our excitement is a new video diary from Taylor Swift recording on the set of Cats, which takes us behind the scenes of the set, featuring settings and props three times larger than normal human size. Plus, there’s a real hairless cat on set, and a glimpse of how the chart-topping recording artist became a cat for the movie. Watch the Taylor Swift Cats video diary below!
Taylor Swift Cats Video Diary
How To Be A Cat • Go see #CatsMovie in theaters December 20 (if you’re feline up for it ?) pic.twitter.com/1T08VbFzKf
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 16, 2019
Well, that’s certainly something. The sets designed to make humans look the size of cats mess with the mind, but not nearly as much as all of the visual effects we’ve seen from the movie so far. Thankfully, we’ve heard that some of the visual effects have been modified since the first trailer’s debut, largely due to the backlash from audiences online. I’m not sure if they can do anything to make these human-cat hybrids any less unsettling, but we’ll see how they did when the movie arrives this weekend.
Below is the official synopsis for Cats, which avoids the depressing story at the center of the musical. If you don’t know the story, we won’t spoil it, because it’s one of those things that worth discovering on your own.
Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper (The King’s Speech, Les Misérables, The Danish Girl) transforms Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-shattering stage musical into a breakthrough cinematic event.
Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.
Featuring Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street dance to tap.
The film also stars Robbie Fairchild (Broadway’s An American in Paris), Laurie Davidson (TNT’s Will), hip-hop dance sensation Les Twins (Larry and Laurent Bourgeois), acclaimed dancer Mette Towley (featured in videos for Rihanna and Pharrell Williams’ N.E.R.D.), Royal Ballet principal dancer Steven McRae, and rising-star singer Bluey Robinson.