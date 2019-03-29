If you’re lucky, then you’ve forgotten most of the superhero bomb that was Green Lantern. For the rest of us who are taking up space in our brain with memories of the audaciously awful DC Comics movie, we haven’t forgotten that before he got behind the camera at Marvel Studios with Thor: Ragnarok, New Zealand treasure Taika Waititi was best buddies with Ryan Reynolds as superhero Hal Jordan. Now the two are reuniting for the upcoming video game based action comedy Free Guy.

The Hollywood Reporter has news on Taika Waititi joining the Free Guy cast, which also includes Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Joe Kerry (Stranger Things) and Lil Rel Howery (Get Out). Pitch Perfect and Blindspotting star Utkarsh Ambudkar has also joined the cast. Unfortunately, any details on the characters they’re playing have yet to be revealed, but that’s mostly because we only know the basic premise of the movie.

Free Guy will follow Ryan Reynolds as a bank teller who finds his routine thrown into upheaval when he discovers he’s nothing more than a background character in some kind of violent open world action adventure video game like Grand Theft Auto. However, he and one of the game’s avatars somehow end up being the only ones capable of saving the video game world when the makers of the game threaten to shut it down.

Shawn Levy (Real Steel, Night at the Museum) is directing Free Guy, which sounds like it has a Wreck-It Ralph meets The Truman Show kind of vibe to it. He’s working from a script by Zak Penn (Ready Player One) and Matt Lieberman, the man behind the upcoming animated reboots of The Addams Family and Scooby-Doo, not to mention the remake of Short Circuit.

Levy will be producing the movie through his 21 Laps Entertainment production banner with Reynolds also producing through his Maximum Effort outfit. The project is also being produced by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, the team behind all of the DC Comics TV shows in the Arrowverse on The CW, as part of the multi-year film deal that Berlanti Productions signed with Fox (which seems to have successfully shifted to Disney now).

And since we don’t want to be the only ones with memories of Green Lantern, here you go: