One of 2020’s best films finally has a release date.

Sylvie’s Love, a swooning romance starring Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok), will debut on Amazon Prime Video on Christmas Day. Amazon acquired the movie after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival back in January, and I’ve been eagerly awaiting word about its release because it was one of my favorite movies of the festival. Learn more about it below.

Variety reports that Amazon has set December 25, 2020 as the Sylvie’s Love release date on the Prime Video streaming platform. Set in the 1950s, the film follows Tessa Thompson as Sylvie, a New York woman who dreams of working as a television producer. She’s engaged, but her fiance is off fighting in the Korean War. When she meets Robert (former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha), a talented saxophone player who gets a job at her father’s record store, the film turns into a classic whirlwind romance before evolving into something a little more complicated.

I’ll leave it at that for now, but trust me: you’re going to want to see this movie. It was the sexiest film I saw at Sundance 2020, and not only are Thompson and Asomugha both incredibly charismatic and vibrant performers, but their chemistry is through the roof here. It’s all captured with gorgeous, lush cinematography, costumes, and production design which effortlessly transport you into the heart of this story. Eugene Ashe is the writer and director, and after seeing what he did with this movie, he is now extremely high on my list of rising filmmakers to watch. He’s a former musician, which likely speaks to why the music in this movie is so good: not only is it a central part of the narrative, but Fabrice Lecomte‘s jazzy score completely swept me away when I heard it for the first time.

In my review, I called Sylvie’s Love “an exquisite piece of old-school filmmaking, one in which star-crossed lovers and rain-soaked streets and a heart-achingly beautiful score combine to transport us into a sort of cinematic Twilight Zone where such a movie would have been placed right alongside contemporaries like The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, From Here to Eternity, or Roman Holiday.” I also said it’s “a soaring, swooning, old-school throwback that’s primarily concerned with wrapping the audience in a sumptuous cinematic blanket of jazz, ambition, and starry-eyed enchantment. And boy, does it ever.”

Sylvie’s Love debuts on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020. I can’t wait to watch it again.