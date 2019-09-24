It’s a survival tale we’ve all seen before: lone survivor ends up stranded on an island and is forced to fish, break open coconuts, and scavenge for supplies and shelter. But add in a monster and a magnetic turn by star Kiersey Clemons, and you’ve got a new kind of monster movie. Directed by J.D. Dillard (Sleight), Sweetheart is a Blumhouse horror movie that is coming straight to Digital HD soon. Watch the Sweetheart trailer below.

Sweetheart Trailer

It’s bad enough being stranded on a deserted island after an unseen nautical accident leaves you the lone survivor. Worse yet that you’re only in a swimsuit and forced to survive on your own. But when Kiersey Clemons’ Jenn finds a human skull on the island, things take a turn for the worse. Sweetheart follows Jenn as she tries to escape becoming prey to a mysterious monster that stalks her in the night.

It’s an intriguing movie going straight to digital video, which /Film editor Jacob Hall says in his Fantastic Fest review is a real shame. “Sweetheart is a technical marvel – beautifully shot and powered by a score and sound mix that pull you into Jenn’s headspace for every scare and every chase sequence. It’s the kind of film that deserves a wide theatrical release, not a dump into the VOD ghetto next month,” he writes.

Here is the synopsis for Sweetheart:

Jenn finds herself completely alone on a small tropical island after her boat goes down. By day, every ounce of her strength, cunning, and courage is strained simply to find food, outlast the elements, and survive. But as the sun sets, Jenn’s waking nightmare inexorably grows into terror, when a malevolent force comes to stalk the jungle for prey. From Blumhouse, producers of Get Out and The Purge franchise, comes a thrilling twist on the castaway genre.

Sweetheart will be released on Digital on October 22, 2019.