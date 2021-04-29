Netflix is offering a different kind of post-apocalyptic adventure with Sweet Tooth. Based on the acclaimed DC Comics series by writer and artist Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth imagines a lush, green dystopia filled with as much wonder as there are dangers lurking around every corner — especially for strange hybrid children like the main character, who is persecuted for his ears and deer antlers. Watch the Sweet Tooth trailer below.

Sweet Tooth Trailer

Forget a boy and his dog, Sweet Tooth gives you a hybrid deer-boy (Christian Convery as Gus) and his wandering loner friend (Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd). In Sweet Tooth, the two of them embark on a dangerous adventure through a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a deadly virus. The Netflix series seems to take on a much more whimsical tone than the comic, which offers a bleaker and grittier (thanks in part to Lemire’s art) experience.

“We wanted to make a show that offers escape and adventure, where nature is reclaiming the world and in many ways it feels like a fairytale,” executive producer, writer, director & co-whowrunner Jim Mickle said in a statement. “SWEET TOOTH is a new kind of dystopian story, it’s very lush and hopeful. We want people to come into this world where there’s beauty and hope and adventure. This is a sweeping story — we ride on trains, climb mountaintops, run through forests. This is a show about what makes a family, what home really means, and why it’s important to keep faith in humanity.”

Executive producing alongside Mickle are Beth Schwartz, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. Rounding out the cast of Sweet Tooth are Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, with Will Forte as Father, and James Brolin as the Narrator.

Here is the synopsis for Sweet Tooth:

Ten years ago ‘The Great Crumble’ wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.

Sweet Tooth premieres all eight of its episodes on Netflix on June 4, 2021.