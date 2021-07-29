Sweet Tooth, the Netflix series based on the comic book of the same name by Jeff Lemire, was a hit. And we know it was a hit because Netflix just gave it a second season. Once upon a time, Netflix was less picky and they gave pretty much everything multiple seasons. These days, though, the streaming giant is more discerning when it comes to their original titles. So if Sweet Tooth season 2 is happening, it must’ve done some good numbers. The second season will bring back Jim Mickle, who will serve as executive producer, writer, director, and showrunner.

IT'S OFFICIAL: #SweetToothSeason2 is officially happening and our cast found out in the sweetest way possible: pic.twitter.com/6R6X3mxwvk — Sweet Tooth (@SweetTooth) July 29, 2021

Above you can check out the official announcement of Sweet Tooth season 2. Accompanying the news is the following quote from showrunner Jim Mickle: “It’s been equally thrilling and heartwarming to experience how people around the world have been falling in love with our deer-boy. We couldn’t be more excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and keep following Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey.”

In addition to Mickle, Team Downey’s Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr., and Amanda Burrell; and Linda Moran will return as executive producers. Team Downey’s Evan Moore returns as producer. Oanh Ly (Chilling Adventures of Sabrin”) will join as a co-executive producer for season 2. Per Netflix’s own reporting, season one of the fantasy series pulled in views from “60 million member households…in its first four weeks.”

Sweet Tooth

I confess I haven’t watched Sweet Tooth yet. But people I trust tell me it’s very good, and very…uh…sweet. This is a bit of a contrast from the comic, which is far darker. But rather than reject these changes, folks have seemed to fully embrace them. Maybe everyone is just tired of being miserable all the time. I know I am! And maybe now I’ll use this season 2 news as an excuse to watch season 1.

In Sweet Tooth, “Ten years ago ‘The Great Crumble’ wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.”

Sweet Tooth stars Christian Convery as Gus, Nonso Anozie as Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh, Will Forte as Richard, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, and Neil Sandilands as General Abbot; with James Brolin as the voice of the narrator. There’s no premiere date for season 2 just yet, but stay tuned.