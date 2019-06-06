Following a reduced episode order and reports of a troubled production, DC Universe is pulling the plug on Swamp Thing. The supernatural superhero series, based on the comics by writer Len Wein and artist Bernie Wrightson, has been cancelled merely one week after it premiered on the DC Universe streaming service.

It’s been six days since Swamp Thing premiered on DC Universe on May 31, but /Film has confirmed that the streaming service has decided not to pick up the comic book horror series for another season. Geeks Worldwide first reported that DC Universe had axed Swamp Thing after just one season. The rest of the show’s 10-episode season will be released on DC Universe over the next two months.

The cancellation follows a bumpy road to the small screen for Swamp Thing, which earlier this spring was plagued by reports of a troubled production that foreshadowed an early doom for the series. The North Carolina production shut down early, much to the surprise of cast and crew members, with the initial 13-episode season run cut down to 10 episodes for “creative reasons.”

Swamp Thing showrunner Mark Verheiden, who runs the series alongside Gary Dauberman, had assured fans that the shorter episode order didn’t change trajectory of the season, which he described as an “origin story” about “the character Swamp Thing coming to terms with himself and it’s a love story about Abby figuring out how they can fit together in that world.”

The series premiered on May 31 as planned, and will air its remaining 9 episodes on DC Universe.

Swamp Thing stars Andy Bean, Derek Mears, Crystal Reed, Maria Sten, Jeryl Prescott, Virginia Madsen, Will Patton, and Jennifer Beals.