No one will ever accuse Ben Whishaw of not having range. How could they? He’s constantly flipping the script on us, going from a literal serial killer in Perfume: The Story of Murder to the epitome of childhood as the lovable voice of Paddington. One second he’s the picture of nerdy charm in Daniel Craig’s James Bond films and now he returns to us as Joseph, a reckless man who’s finally cracked from the monotony of his every day and finds himself on a wild crime spree.

Paddington would not approve, but Whishaw’s not holding back in this performance.

Check out the trailer for Surge below!

Reaching The Breaking Point

This trailer sets a frenetic tone for Surge, a thriller with an unhinged character at its core. Whishaw’s Joseph is an airport security worker whose life was far from perfection long before the start of the movie. The beeping airport sounds are incessant and the surrounding chatter is overwhelming. When he’s done being verbally attacked by those going through security at work, what should be an easy dinner with his parents is a source of anxiety under his mother’s critical eye. She finds fault with everything, even the way he drinks water.

Under the pressure and monotony of life, he finally snaps. It’s no half-measure for Joseph; he doesn’t simply quit his job or leave his hometown, he spirals fully off the rails.

In the trailer, we see him start a life of crime: robbing a bank, stealing a motorcycle, and going on the run. The film enters surreal spaces, with a fast-paced montage that sees Joseph propelling through his new life in clubs, fistfights, and with a woman.

What little we see of Whishaw’s performance is unrecognizable from his usual charm. Joseph’s energy is unsettling as he seeks out absolute control over his life, no matter how intense the consequences.

Surge is intent on exploring a chaotic blend of self-destruction and self-discovery and with Whishaw leading it may be successful. The film has already made waves on the festival circuit, winning Whishaw the Special Jury Award at Sundance 2020.

Surge is directed by Aneil Karia, who also wrote the film with Rupert Jones and Rita Kalnejais. The film also stars Ian Gelder, Jasmine Jobson and Muna Otaru.

Surge is slated to hit theaters and VOD on September 24. Check out the official synopsis below: