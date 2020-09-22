When you choose to spend the rest of your life with someone, that includes the more heartbreaking parts of aging into your twilight years. In the case of Sam and Tusker (Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci), a couple who has been together for 20 years, that means facing the heartbreaking deterioration of one of their minds due to the symptoms of dementia. See how they struggle to hold onto their love in the trailer for the new drama Supernova.

Supernova Trailer

Supernova, directed by Harry Macqueen, begins playing on the festival circuit this week, and Guy Lodge at Variety found it enriching yet sorrowful. He wrote in his review:

“Supernova enriches our love for its stars, and announces [director Harry Macqueen] as a talent to invest in, but it’s no preening showcase piece. Whatever warmth it leaves you with is rightly undercut with a plunging, unshakeable streak of sorrow.”

Firth and Tucci could easily be awards contenders when the time comes next year. They each look to give delicate, vulnerable performances in this story about two men desperate to hold on the remaining time they have left with each other. Even though the year 2020 has probably resulted in much more crying than any of us anticipated, I’m willing to bet Firth and Tucci will be able to get many more tears to stream down our faces when all is said and done.

Here’s the synopsis for Supernova from Studio Canal:

It is deep Autumn and Sam and Tusker, partners of twenty years, are on holiday. They are travelling across England in their old campervan visiting friends, family and places from their past. Since Tusker was diagnosed with young-onset dementia two years ago their lives have had to change. Jobs have been given up and plans put on hold. Their time together is now the most important thing they have. As the trip progresses however, their individual ideas for their future begin to collide. Secrets are uncovered, private plans unravel and their love for each other is tested like never before. Ultimately, they must confront the question of what it means to love one another in the face of Tusker’s irreparable illness.

Supernova will have its world premiere at the San Sebastián International Film Festival this week and is currently slated for release in cinemas in the United Kingdom on November 27, 2020, but it’s not clear when it will get a US release date.