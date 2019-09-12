Want to play as the Joe Fixit version of Hulk in the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers video game? What is Tim Drake‘s new superhero name in DC Comics? What are the working titles for Loki, WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier? When could Venom 2 start shooting? How much has the Rotten Tomatoes score for Joker dropped since premiering at Venice? How did Thanos change after Josh Brolin‘s performance? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

As the October 6 series premiere gets closer, The CW is pushing Batwoman more and more with new footage.

The working titles for Marvel’s Loki, WandaVision & Falcon and the Winter Soldier have been revealed.

It’s not much, but the first tease of the upcoming sixth season of The Flash has sped onto the world wide web.

Tim Drake left the Robin moniker behind for good with a new superhero name in Young Justice issue #10.

Black Lightning is back soon, and though it’s not in the Arrowverse, it’ll be part of Crisis on Infinite Earths.

While some analysts think Joker could clear $100 million in its opening weekend, other projections are lower.

Marvel’s Avengers has revealed a full look at the Joe Fixit outfit that fans can put on Hulk in the 2020 game.

Danny Trejo will be back on The Flash this season but may not be part of the Crisis on Infinite Earths story.

