Want to see Stan Lee‘s final animated appearance in a Marvel series? Is Lady Sif getting her own series on Disney+? Want to see what happens when Thanos stops by The Simpsons opening couch gag? What’s the long range box office tracking for Captain Marvel? Are Gambit, Dr. Doom and X-Force movies dead in the water? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Michael B. Jordan and Cobie Smulders tried to text Thanos to help save Jimmy Fallon, but it didn’t work out.

Jonathan Bennett, known for playing Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, will be an anti-alien character on Supergirl.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has now officially passed the $300 million mark at the global box office.

Kidding and Man in the High Castle actor Louis Ozawa Changchien will play the role of The Hat in Supergirl.

Check out Stan Lee‘s final animated role in the recent episode of Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest.

A rumor from Discussing Film says Disney+ is looking at making a streaming series for Thor character Lady Sif.

Thanos made a stop by The Simpsons and it turns out the last Infinity Stone he needed was Maggie’s pacifier.

A fan might have figured out how Zack Snyder would have killed off Batman if his take on the DCEU continued.

The long range box office forecast for Captain Marvel has it making anywhere between $140-$180 million.

A new rumor says there have been discussions about Black Widow being Marvel Studios’ first R-rated movie.

If you liked the stylish end credits sequence from Aquaman, it’s available in its entirety to watch online now.

Michael Fassbender spoke at Ace Comic Con Phoenix about the role Genosha plays in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Shazam director David F. Sandberg showed off some of the dialogue replacement for the TV version of the movie.

It sounds like Gambit and the Dr. Doom movie might be dead, and X-Force is at least stalled for the time being.

Cobie Smulders is somehow able to talk about working on Avengers and Spider-Man without spoiling anything.

Jason Momoa said he wants to see Lobo make an appearance in the Aquaman 2, which will probably happen.

There’s a Captain Marvel: Secret Skrulls hidden identity card game on the way based on the card game Bang!

This Robin Caped Union Suit doesn’t fit like a glove, but that’s kind of the idea since it’s meant for just relaxing.

Iron Studios has a new 1/10 scale statue of Michael Keaton as Batman from Tim Burton‘s 1989 movie.

Here’s a Siamese cat as Wonder Woman thanks to some great illustration work from artist Jenny Parks.