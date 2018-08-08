Is there a Captain Marvel Easter egg hidden in Avengers: Infinity War? Why is Stan Lee stopping appearances and signings at conventions? What would Thor: Ragnarok look like with an anime style opening? Did you notice when the Soul Stone was used in Avengers: Infinity War? When is the second season of Cloak and Dagger coming? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a fanmade trailer for Avengers: Infinity War cut in the style of the first teaser trailer for Logan.

Some fans think Cull Obsidian has a Captain Marvel Easter egg in Infinity War, but that’s not the case.

Boss Logic created this mock-up of what Ruby Rose might look like as Batwoman in The CW’s Arrowverse.

Apparently Stan Lee won’t be doing anymore public signings or conventions appearances in the near future.

If Taika Waititi‘s incredibly cosmic Thor: Ragnarok had an anime style opening, it would look like this.

Ryan Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter that he kept the Logan music box from the start of Deadpool 2.

The yellow-suited soldiers of AIM (Advanced Idea Mechanics) were almost part of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

ABC’s president said there are more Marvel Comics television shows in development but wasn’t specific.

