Want to see the next installment of the Marvel Comics documentary series Seminal Moments? Are you ready to learn more about the upcoming Avengers video game at E3? What did David Harbour‘s remake of Hellboy make in its entire domestic run? Is Millie Bobby Brown in The Eternals or not? Why was the ending of Dark Phoenix reshot? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch the next installment of Seminal Moments from Marvel Comics, looking back at the first issue of X-Men.

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame concluded its box office run in China as the third highest-grossing film there.

Tune into Square Enix Live E3 2019 for the worldwide reveal of "Marvel’s Avengers"! ?? The event begins June 10th at 6pm PT: https://t.co/SCYMbJYt8j #SquareEnixE3 #Reassemble #PlayAvengers pic.twitter.com/2fWM6ekUue — The Avengers (@Avengers) May 29, 2019

At the upcoming E3 2019 video game exhibition, there will be news of the upcoming Avengers video game.

Captain Marvel‘s first week of digital sales through Fandango NOW are on par with Black Panther‘s sales.

Charles Xavier builds Cerebro in the latest promo for the third and final season of Legion, coming June 24.

David Harbour’s Hellboy reboot concluded its domestic box office run with a measly gross of $21.9 million.

Watch as Jean Grey unleashes her power on a new poster for Dark Phoenix in the style of ancient Chinese art.

VFX artist Trent Claus of Lola’s VFX talked about the process of de-aging Stan Lee in Avengers: Endgame.

PAGE 2

Thor’s weapon Stormbreaker almost had an Asgardian-made handle in this Avengers: Endgame concept art.

If you were holding out hope for Millie Bobby Brown to be in The Eternals, it’s just not in the cards anymore.

The world is on the brink of collapse in this new TV spot for Dark Phoenix, coming to theaters in about a week.

Deadpool won’t appear in Spider-Man 3 as rumored, but there’s a chance Sony Pictures wants Venom in it.

Artist Jerry Wilson shared this art he created for an upcoming Walmart exclusive Captain America figure.

James McAvoy said the ending of Dark Phoenix was reshot because it was similar to another superhero movie.

Here’s part of a Captain Marvel bonus feature about the Skrulls from the movie’s digital release this week.

Chris Hemsworth came close to playing Gambit in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, as well as a lead in G.I. Joe.

PAGE 3

Iron Studios is releasing a 1/4 scale Captain America statue with the Avengers hero wielding Mjolnir in his hand.

Here’s that new Marvel Legends figure of Captain America wielding Mjolnir that’ll be available at Walmart soon.

Hiya Toys is bringing the Injustice 2 version of the DC Comics villain Darkseid to life as a 3.75 inch action figure.

Bring the power of the Infinity Gauntlet to the palm of your hand with this new enamel pin available right now.