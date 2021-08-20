(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

In this edition of Superhero Bits:

Want to see a dress made entirely of comic book pages?

Michael Rooker talks Chadwick Boseman ‘s final Marvel performance

talks ‘s final Marvel performance Why The Suicide Squad works better than Suicide Squad

works better than Don’t expect Avengers 5 anytime soon

anytime soon Would Cat in the Hat be more or less terrifying with Weasel ?

be more or less terrifying with ? All that and more!

Read the Rainbow of This Dress Made of Comics

Comic Book Resources called our attention to a Reddit post where comic fan katza479 created a stunning rainbow-colored dress that is made entirely of comic books. If you’re wondering how they achieved the amazing fade from one color to another, there was a painstaking process of separating comic pages into color families in order to achieve the desired effect. The creator explained how it came together after that:

“I modge-podged the pages to brown paper, then stapled the sections together like I was sewing them, then pressed and glued down the seams.”

She added, “Part of this was also finding a good use for all the comics I’ve accumulated because it breaks my heart to just throw them away. Taking parts of them to make a spectacular whole felt a little better then strait trash.” Don’t worry, she didn’t destroy any valuable comics that might have found a better home. Many of the comics used were common doubles or issues from Free Comic Book Day.

You can get an even better look at the dress in all its glory right here.

Dig into Marvel’s Future Revolution Soundtrack

Marvel Future Revolution will not only give fans a mobile RPG featuring the characters and settings of Marvel Comics, but it will also deliver an epic soundtrack from Danny Koo and Jaewook Kang. Watch this video, which takes a closer look at the process of composing the music before the game debuts on August 25, 2021.

Michael Rooker Talks Chadwick Boseman’s Final Marvel Performance

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Michael Rooker talked about sharing the screen in animated form with Chadwick Boseman for what has become one the actor’s final performances. Rooker said:

“We never got to hang out or speak together and work together on the project really. A lot of stuff is already shot and it’s already recorded usually, and at the end of the day, it’s all put together and where did all the time go? It took us several sessions but it was really a blast. I had no idea that it ended up being his last performance. Boy oh boy, what a shame. What a loss. It was terrible. But the work, the legacy of the work is there for everyone to see.”

Chadwick Boseman will pop up again in later episodes of Marvel’s What If…?, so we’re not done with T’Challa yet.

What the Supergirl Cast Learned from Their Characters

With the return of Supergirl on the horizon for the remaining seasons of the show’s final season, the cast sat down to talk about what they’ve learned from their characters while playing them for the past six years. Melissa Benoist has learned that people are always stronger than they think they are, but see what the rest of the cast says in the rest of the video above.

Kevin Feige Responds to Shang-Chi Controversy in China

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hasn’t been released around the world yet, but the movie has been at the center of controversy in China due to the character’s history of racist caricatures in the comics. However, Kevin Feige recently went out of his way to say that these unfortunate elements, including the character Fu Manchu, have not made their way into the movie. Feige explained:

“Fu Manchu is not a character we own, or would ever want to own. That was changed in the comics many, many, many years ago. Definitively, Fu Manchu is not in this movie.”

Why The Suicide Squad Succeeds Where Suicide Squad Didn’t

ScreenCrush takes a closer look at James Gunn‘s new The Suicide Squad and David Ayer‘s original Suicide Squad from 2016 to help explain why the latest DC Comics movie. In this video, the focus is on two scenes involving Harley Quinn kicking ass. While merely just goes for action and style, the other actually uses the action as an expression of the character herself.

Don’t Expect to See Avengers 5 Anytime Soon

Even though the next era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is just beginning, Collider already asked Kevin Feige about when we can expect the fifth Avengers film to arrive. It should come as no surprise that Marvel Studios isn’t in a hurry to get the superhero team back together. Feige said:

“I think we want there to be a reasonable amount of time from the Endgame to start a new saga, which is already underway and already started. And then you need time, as you did in Phase 1, to build that saga before you start bringing everyone together.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings TV Spot

Get an abridged version of Shang-Chi‘s origin story in this new TV spot for the forthcoming Marvel movie. Here’s the official synopsis for the film coming to theaters on September 3, 2021:

Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

The Cat in the Hat except Cat is Weasel pic.twitter.com/LX5Sbxjxak — Kegatron ?? (@crocnate) August 10, 2021

The Weasel in the Hat Knows a Lot About That

A fan on Twitter created this horrifying mash-up of The Suicide Squad‘s own Weasel and the equally terrifying live-action adaptation of the classic Dr. Seuss book The Cat in the Hat. Honestly, Weasel probably wouldn’t make the movie that much more unsettling, but there’s no way those kids are making it to the end of that movie.