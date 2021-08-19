(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

Marvel’s Avengers: War for Wakanda Story Trailer

Now that the Black Panther: War for Wakanda DLC is available for Marvel’s Avengers, there’s a story trailer that lays out what players will be trying to accomplish in this video game version of the Marvel universe. Will this be enough to keep fans interested or potentially lure new players to the game that hasn’t exactly been well-received?

Why Tom Holland Isn’t Voicing Spider-Man in What If…?

Many stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are reprising their roles in Marvel’s What If…? animated series, but a few major players let someone else take over the role. One such actor is Tom Holland, who won’t be voicing Spider-Man when the character appears as a zombie-hunting version of the webslinger who has taken on the Cloak of Levitation from Doctor Strange for some reason. In case you didn’t guess, that seems to be because of his contract with Sony Pictures.

When asked if Tom Holland’s contacts with Sony prevented such a reprisal, executive producer Brad Winderbaum told Collider:

“You know, I’m not treated to all the ins and outs of the relationship with Sony. But, I think it may have had something to do with it, yeah.”

That’s a shame, but we have to take what we can get since it was already so difficult to renew the deal between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures to keep Spider-Man around for a third movie and another future appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Guardians of the Galaxy Video Game Soundtrack Featurette

Here’s a new featurette for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy video game that focuses on the soundtrack. Not only will there be licensed tracks to make up a new mixtape just like the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, but there’s an interesting gameplay element that incorporates the music too. Plus, the game has a more traditional orchestral score and an interesting explanation for the origin of the name Star-Lord.

Superman & Lois Promotes Tayler Buck to Series Regular

Superman & Lois recently wrapped up its first season on The CW, and the show has already been renewed for a second season. Fans will be happy to hear that TV Line has learned co-star Tayler Buck, who plays Natalie Irons on the DC Comics series, has been promoted to a series regular for the show’s second season.

At the end of the first season, Irons crash-landed on Earth-Prime, reuniting with her father (Wolé Parks). However, without getting into spoiler territory, it wasn’t all that happy of a reunion, and the ramifications of that cliffhanger ending will be a big part of the story when the second season comes around next year.

Stargirl Season 2 – “Summer School: Chapter Three”

Here’s the promo and official synopsis for the third episode of the second season of Stargirl on The CW:

After getting a taste of the superhero life, Mike (Trae Romano) pleads with Pat (Luke Wilson) to let him join the team. Elsewhere, after seeking help from Thunderbolt, the JSA prepare for a confrontation with The Shade.

Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Turi Meyer & Alfredo Septién.

Frog Thor Concept Art Lets the Mighty Amphibian Shine

Marvel concept artist Ryan Meinerding shared a piece of concept art featuring Frog Thor, or Throg as he’s also been called. It’s not much of a departure from the comic books, but he’s given a little bit more of a photorealistic quality since he was debuting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Loki on Disney+.

James Gunn Talks About Forming The Suicide Squad

DC brought in The Suicide Squad director James Gunn to talk about how he got this iteration of the comic book team together, his love for the original comic books, and which member of the team he created just for the film. Find out all that and more in this interview.

Could Marvel Be Gearing Up for a Secret Wars Adaptation?

Comic Book Resources called attention to a recent appearance by Jim Shooter at the Megacon convention where it sounds like Marvel Studios might be trying to adapt Secret Wars for the big screen. It’s kind of a complicated, so we’ll just let Shooter explain what happened and why he thinks a film adaptation of the comic arc might be on the table.

Michael Keaton Says Returning as Batman is Like Riding a Bike

Michael Keaton appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and of course the conversation turned to his return as Batman in The Flash movie that’s currently in production. Though he couldn’t reveal anything about Batman’s place in the story, he talked about what it was like to get the cape and cowl on again.

The Watcher Keeps Watching in Marvel’s What If…? Poster

Marvel released a new poster for Marvel’s What If…? featuring the fractured image of The Watcher with snippets of some of the alternate universe stories that will be told in the animated series. But we’re still waiting to see how pivotal The Watcher will be as the series goes on.