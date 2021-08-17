(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

In this edition of Superhero Bits:

Find out how you can play as Wonder Woman in Fortnite

in See what’s coming up on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Stargirl

and What does Kevin Feige say about a potential Eternals release on VOD?

say about a potential release on VOD? Did you catch the sneaky Thanos reference in What If…? ‘s first episode?

reference in ‘s first episode? See the Harley Quinn and Deadshot kiss that didn’t make it into Suicide Squad

and kiss that didn’t make it into All that and more!

Supergirl Cast: What Would You Steal from Your Character?

With the show coming to an end soon, The CW had Melissa Benoist and the rest of the cast of Supergirl sit down to ask what they would steal from their characters.

Supergirl returns to The CW for the remaining episodes of the final sixth season starting on August 24, 2021.

Wonder Woman Arrives in Fortnite

The latest DC Comics character to enter the battle royale in Fortnite is Wonder Woman. You can purchase the character starting on August 19, 2021 at 8:00 P.M. ET, and then deck out your locker with the Golden Eagle Wings Glider, Athena’s Battleaxe, DC Trinity Loading Screen, and Diana’s Mantle Back Bling.

If you’d rather earn access to Wonder Woman before she hits the item shop, get details on how you can do that right here.

Stargirl Season 2 – “Summer School: Chapter Two”

Here’s the promo and official synopsis for the upcoming second episode of the second season of Stargirl:

Still on the lookout for evil in Blue Valley, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) grows suspicious after an unexpected visitor shows up at the Dugan house. Meanwhile, Barbara (Amy Smart) and Pat (Luke Wilson) become concerned after a visit from a mysterious antiques collector named Richard Swift (guest star Jonathan Cake). Elsewhere, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) puts her plan in motion.

Andi Armaganian directed the episode, which is written by James Dale Robinson.

Marvel’s What If…? Episode 1 Contains an Amusing Thanos Reference

A Marvel fan on Reddit noticed a funny reference to Thanos from the first episode of the What If…? animated series. In the book featuring the history of the Tesseract, there’s a line of text in Italian that translates to, “Don’t let the angry purple boy touch this.”

Since Grimace hasn’t been causing too much trouble in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this is clearly an amusing reference to the Mad Titan who collected all the Infinity Stones and successfully wiped out half the universe.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 – “Silence of the Sonograms”

Here’s the promo and official synopsis for the 13th episode of the sixth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow:

With the Legends on high alert with their unwanted guest in their custody, Ava (Jes Macallan) is tasked with the interrogation while Nate (Nick Zano) and Sara (Caity Lotz) watch. Rory (Dominic Purcell) is struggling with the terrible pain in his head and Gary (Adam Tsekham) tries to help to manage it the best he can. Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) enlists Astra (Olivia Swann) and Spooner’s (Lisseth Chavez) help to figure what is going on with Constantine (Matt Ryan).

Nico Sachse directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Morgan Faust.

Harley Quinn and Deadshot Kiss in Unreleased Suicide Squad Scene

A fan account supporting David Ayer‘s cut of Suicide Squad on social media somehow got ahold of a screenshot from the unreleased version of the film revealing a romantic moment between Deadshot (Will Smith) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).

For anyone who thinks the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad is better than the one released in theaters, this scene might convince you otherwise. A kiss between Deadshot and Harley Quinn makes zero sense, and I can’t imagine the version of the movie featuring the scene would make it work any better in context. Unless it’s played as something cheeky Harley Quinn does in the moment, it’s just a misguided turn for those characters.

Batman: The Long Halloween Part II Clip – Villains in the Streets

Batman: The Long Halloween Part II is out now, but in case you haven’t gotten a chance to see it yet, here’s a new clip with Poison Ivy. Here’s the official synopsis for the animated movie available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital right now:

Inspired by the iconic mid-1990s DC story from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two continues as the Holiday Killer is still at large and, with Bruce Wayne under the spell of the venomous Poison Ivy, Batman is nowhere to be found. Liberated by an unlikely ally, Bruce quickly uncovers the real culprit: Poison Ivy’s employer Carmine Falcone. The Roman, his ranks decimated by Holiday and his business spinning out of control, has been forced to bring on less desirable partners – Gotham City’s rogues’ gallery. In the meantime, Harvey Dent is confronting battles on two fronts: attempting to end the mob war while also dealing with a strained marriage. And, after an attack that leaves Harvey hideously disfigured, the District Attorney unleashes the duality of his psyche that he’s strived his entire life to suppress. Now, as Two-Face, Dent decides to take the law into his own hands and deliver judgment to those who’ve wronged him, his family and all of Gotham. Ultimately, the Dark Knight must put together the tragic pieces that converged to create Two-Face, the Holiday Killer, Batman and Gotham City itself.

Kevin Feige Dances Around Eternals VOD Release Potential

Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings will be heading to theaters at the beginning of September, but with the Delta variant of COVID-19 making movie theaters not sound very appealing, many have been wondering if the Marvel movie could end up getting a VOD release after all. It doesn’t sound likely, but Marvel’s head honcho Kevin Feige danced around the same question with regards to this fall’s release of Eternals when Variety spoke to him at the Shang-Chi premiere. Feige said:

“I think a theater would be my preference and [Eternals director] Chloe [Zhao’s] preference. We will see where we go with it. I love the movies. I love going to the movies. I love making movies for people to see in a shared environment in a theater together. To us, that’s what it’s about. The hybrid release can also be good if you want customers to have a choice. In this case, the choice is in theaters for 45 days. Here’s what I know: there’s an opening weekend, and you can go see a movie.”

Ultimately, it probably depends on how the COVID-19 spread is looking in a couple months, so stay tuned.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings World Premiere

Last night saw the world premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (which you can watch above), and the early buzz is painting a promising picture for the new Marvel superhero. In fact, the box office tracking is looking decent too. Box Office Pro projects that the movie will make between $35 million and $55 million in its opening weekend. That’s tracking much lower than Black Widow, but that’s to be expected for a new, untested character making their big screen debut.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Posters Are Snarling

Venom and Carnage square off and face off in new posters for the upcoming sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which has the new October release date that Sony Pictures recently announced in the wake of rising COVID-19 numbers due to the Delta variant.