Starro Attacks in Throwback Robot Chicken Sketch

Starro was unleashed on Earth and taken down by The Suicide Squad, but this wasn’t the first time DC Comics characters had to deal with the massive starfish on-screen. Robot Chicken imagined how an attack by the cosmic creature might have turned out in a sketch from a few years ago.

Superman Has Arrived in Fortnite

We might be waiting awhile before we see Superman on the big screen again, but you can take control of the Man of Steel from the comfort of your home in one of the most popular video games on the market right now.

Epic Games has released the Man of Steel into Fortnite, but being able to play as the character will require some patience. There are a series of quests that will allow players to help Clark Kent recover his memories and reclaim his super-identity. After completing these tasks, players will get access to a variety of Superman-themed content they can use in the game.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 – “Bored on Board Onboard”

Here’s the promo and the official synopsis for the 12th episode of season six of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow:

The Legends are ready to get back home, but after Constantine (Matt Ryan) overloaded Gideon, they are going to have to go the old fashion way to preserve the ships energy. Trying to entertain themselves, tensions start to grow high, so Gary (Adam Tsekham) suggests playing a murder mystery game to pass the time. Constantine decides to make the game more interesting, which makes Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) worried about him but is met with pushback from Zari (Tala Ashe). Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) deal with an unexpected guest that arrives on the Waverider.

Harry Jierjian directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Leah Poulliot.

Melissa Benoist Bids Farewell to Supergirl

Melissa Benoist took to Instagram to to bid farewell to Supergirl as the show wraps production on the sixth and final season of the show. The series is currently on hiatus, but the final episodes will begin on August 24, 2021. Here’s the official synopsis for the sixth season’s eighth episode, “Welcome Back, Kara!” from The CW:

Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Zor-El (guest star Jason Behr) make their return to National City, they are determined to keep the Phantom Zone behind them and enjoy being superheroes together. Unfortunately, their overzealous efforts backfire, creating a whole new threat to National City.

The episode was directed by Armen V. Kevorkian and written by Dana Horgan & Jay Faerber.

Superman & Lois Season 1 – “Last Sons of Krypton”

Here’s the promo and official synopsis for the first season finale of Superman & Lois:

In the action-packed season finale, Superman’s (Tyler Hoechlin) worst nightmare comes to life, and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) confronts Leslie Larr (guest star Stacey Farber, “Degrassi: The Next Generation”). Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez) and Sarah (Inde Navarette) agree to stay to help General Lane (Dylan Walsh).

Tom Cavanagh directs with a story by Kristi Korzec & Michael Narducci and teleplay by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing.

Daredevil Co-Star Deborah Ann Woll Denies Spider-Man Rumors

Despite rumors circulating online, Daredevil co-star Deborah Ann Woll denied being present for scenes apparently being shot for Spider-Man: No Way Home near Sunset Gower Studios in Los Angeles. The rumor was mostly unfounded to begin with, but with the actress confirming that she was not pictured in the photos in question, that’s pretty much all we need to know.

Even so, rumors still persist that Daredevil star Charlie Cox will be making an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but that’s likely something we’ll have to wait for confirmation for when we actually see the movie at the end of the year.

What’s Ahead for DC’s Stargirl Season 2

The second season of Stargirl debuted this week, and The CW has provided a look at what’s to come in the rest of the season. Here’s the synopsis for the upcoming second episode, “Summer School: Part 2,” coming next week:

Still on the lookout for evil in Blue Valley, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) grows suspicious after an unexpected visitor shows up at the Dugan house. Meanwhile, Barbara (Amy Smart) and Pat (Luke Wilson) become concerned after a visit from a mysterious antiques collector named Richard Swift (guest star Jonathan Cake). Elsewhere, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) puts her plan in motion.

Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson.

James Gunn is Down to Direct a Harley Quinn Movie

James Gunn has already teased development of DC Comics projects that he will be tackling once he’s done with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and one of those projects could be a Harley Quinn movie. Though nothing has officially been announced, The Hollywood Reporter asked if he would consider directing a movie with Margot Robbie returning as Harley Quinn. At the very least, Gunn admitted that he feels like he has a knack for the character:

“I really feel that character, and as I’ve said before, I’ve taken a lot of characters from the comic books who either have slightly different personalities or not as clearly defined personalities. I’ve really shied away from the really popular characters because I like creating characters. I don’t generally like interpreting characters that are already fully actualized, but with Harley, that was a different thing. I really do love Paul Dini’s original vision, and I felt like I was able to become Harley while I was writing. And it’s a terrible, wonderful place to be.”

Shang-Chi Hears the Call in a New TV Spot

The release of Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings is getting closer, and a new TV spot calls Marvel’s superhero to confront his past and face his destiny. Here’s the official synopsis for the movie arriving on September 3, 2021:

Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

What If… Marvel’s Avengers Turned into Zombies?

Over on Instagram, Marvel posted this new poster for Marvel’s What If…? animated series teasing the arrival of zombies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, complete with a destroyed Avengers logo.