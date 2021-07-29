(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

Amazing Facts About Disneyland’s Avengers Campus

Here’s a video with some interesting facts about the new Avengers Campus expansion at Disneyland. Did you know that CAMPUS is an acronym like SHIELD? It stands for Centralized Assembly Mobilized to Prepare, Unite, and Safeguard. Learn more about the theme park area in the full video.

Meet Stan Lee Impersonator Dan Lee at Sci-Fi Pop Fest 2021

Well, I guess since there are so many other impersonators out there of famous, dead pop culture icons, it only makes sense that Stan Lee has one out there. “The Amazing Dan Lee” will be appearing at Sci-Fi Pop Fest 2021 (via Big Bang Comics) down in Florida, and he certainly looks like the Stan Lee fans remember from his older years. But we can’t help but think this is very strange.

Marvel Future Revolution Launches in August

Take a deep dive into the upcoming Marvel Future Revolution open world mobile game and find out everything you need to know before the game launches on August 25. You can pre-register to join the game now.

Written by Marvel’s own Marc Sumerak, Marvel Future Revolution takes place on Primary Earth, where multiple universes converged after Hank Pym and Tony Stark failed to prevent it. With this convergence comes multiverse variants of superheroes, who gather together to form the Omega Flight collective.

Playable characters at launch will include Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Star-Lord, Iron Man, Black Widow, and Storm, and with endless versions available for players to control. You’ll be battling against the likes of Green Goblin, Red Goblin, Red Skull, Baron Mordo, and M.O.D.O.K. and figuring out what these supervillains are up to and stopping them before it’s too late.

WandaVision Writer Working on Upcoming Unknown Marvel Series

After writing for WandaVision and acting as an executive story editor, Peter Cameron is apparently working on an unknown upcoming Disney+ show for Marvel Studios. This comes from an update to the writer’s LinkedIn profile (spotted by Murphy’s Multiverse) that has since been taken down. With nine unannounced Marvel Studios projects in the works for Disney+, it’s anyone’s guess as to what the series will be, but it’s good to hear that they’re keeping the WandaVision writers around.

Timelapse Sculpture of Zombie Captain America from What If…?

Pretty soon you’ll see Zombie Captain America wreaking havoc across the multiverse in Marvel’s What If…? animated series. Until then, check out this gnarly sculpture timelapse video showing how this undead superhero bust came together in the hands of artist Steven Richter.

Stargirl Will Have More Crossovers with The Flash

John Wesley-Shipp is due to make an appearance as Jay Garrick in the upcoming second season of Stargirl, and Geoff Johns has confirmed that this will open the door for more crossovers with the Scarlet Speedster down the line. Johns told ComicBook.com:

“I grew up watching The Flash TV show, he was my favorite superhero when I was a kid and I was blown away by John Wesley Shipp when he played The Flash and then was lucky enough to work with him on The Flash. When he started playing Jay Garrick and we introduced our version of the Justice Society and we’re on Earth-2 like the comics, we’re on our own Earth separate from the rest of these shows. But to have John play Jay Garrick/The Flash in Stargirl, it connects our universe directly with the other shows and also shows that we’re part of a grander universe. It opens up the door to opportunities for us to eventually interact with those characters. That was important, just like the comics, and when we do it, we’ll do it in a hopefully very special Stargirl way.”

Maybe it will also allow for other crossovers featuring characters from the rest of the DC Comics shows on The CW.

Fan Creates Trailer for The Multiverse Saga

Now that the multiverse has been unleashed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a fan put together a trailer imagining what “The Multiverse Saga” might be like as the next phase of Marvel Studios movies and TV shows.

The tension on set between these two was unbearable. I can’t believe the press got them to pose like this. #TheSuicideSquad #PeterCapaldi #TheThinker #Starro pic.twitter.com/Ox8o6TKXwx — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 28, 2021

Starro Invades London for The Suicide Squad Premiere

James Gunn shared this massive display for The Suicide Squad premiere happening in London, featuring Starro tearing through Leicester Square. Hopefully you like what you see in the new DC Comics movie, because the director also confirmed that he’s already talked to the powers-that-be about another DC project to follow the HBO Max series spin-off Peacemaker with John Cena. What else does James Gunn have cooking?

Marvel’s What If…? Poster Finds The Watcher…Watching

The official Twitter account for Marvel’s What If…? animated series released a new poster featuring The Watcher, who will be voiced by Jeffrey Wright on the series. The actor recently talked to Entertainment Weekly about hearing Chadwick Boseman‘s voicework in the show as T’Challa, who becomes Star-Lord instead of Black Panther in the alternate universe animated series. Wright said: