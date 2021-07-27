(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

DC Horror Comics Panel from Comic-Con@Home 2021

In this panel from last weekend’s Comic-Con@Home 2021, DC Comics Editor Katie Kubert talks about the scariest stories in the DC Multiverse and beyond with James Tynion IV (The Nice House on the Lake), David Johnson-McGoldrick (The Conjuring: The Lover), Bill Sienkiewicz (The Conjuring: The Lover, 30 Days of Night), and Matthew Rosenberg (The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox, Task Force Z). Find out what’s crawling out of nightmares and into the pages of DC’s horror comics this summer.

Batwoman Adds Another New Character to Season 3

Deadline reports the cast of the third season of Batwoman has gained yet another new member. Nick Creegan (Law & Order: Organized Crime) has joined the show as a series regular, and he’ll be playing Marquis Jet, daughter of another new character named Jada Jet, who will be played by Robin Givens.

Marquis Jet is described as a sexy playboy who grew up in a lavish lifestyle. He’s too charming for his own good and wields his power with a ne’er do well attitude. Viewing life as one big joke, he has a sense of recklessness and a tendency to clash with his mother. Marquis comes to meet Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) and he sees her as a like-minded young go-getter just waiting for the right opportunity to make a mark on Gotham.

As for how he will impact the trajectory of the overall season, we’re not sure.

Stargirl Season 2 Gets an Extended Trailer

Here’s a new trailer for the second season of Stargirl and the official synopsis for the season premiere on August 10:

With summer break around the corner, Pat (Luke Wilson) suggests the family take a vacation after seeing that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has been spending too much time focused on being Stargirl and not enough time on her schoolwork. Meanwhile, as Beth (Anjelika Washington) attempts to reconnect with Chuck, she stumbles upon a major secret her parents have been keeping from her. Elsewhere, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) continues to be haunted by Brainwave’s death, and Rick (Cameron Gellman) secretly tracks Solomon Grundy after suspecting he may still be in the area.

Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns.

Stephen Dorff Walks Back Black Widow Criticism

Earlier this month, actor Stephen Dorff lashed out at Marvel’s Black Widow for some reason. Now he’s talking back those remarks and claiming they were taken out of context. Speaking with TMZ, Dorff said:

“Oh, I love Scarlett, I think that was taken a little bit out of context, but she’s a great actress. I heard she’s gonna be a mom, so I wish her the best, and she’s an old friend of mine so I felt bad about that comment. I think that guy in England got me in a moment where I was just s–t talking a little bit and I felt a little bad by it. It happens sometimes.”

Supposedly he’s also spoken to Scarlett Johansson privately about the situation. So now we can finally all breathe a sigh of relief that that are no other problems in the world to worry about.

Supergirl Season 6 Trailer Teases the Remaining Episodes

Supergirl is nearing its end with its sixth and final season, and The CW has revealed a new trailer for the show’s remaining episodes. The series has been on hiatus for a little while, but it finally returns next month on August 24.

Doctor Strange Sequel Rumored to Feature Gargantos

A new rumor is going around about a villain that may be included in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This comes from actress Yenifer Molina‘s profile on the professional networking site Mandy (via CBR), which lists her as Gargantos 2 in the film. What does that mean?

Garganto is a squid-like sea monster who first appeared in Marvel’s Sub-Mariner #13 in 1969. Namor the Sub-Mariner battled the beast who is at the command of the Lemurian emperor Naga, who wields the mystical Serpent Crown giving the wearer superhuman strength, the power to read and control minds, and more. How is Molina playing a giant squid monster? Maybe the creature is given a voice of some kind? Maybe since it’s Gargantos 2 there’s some kind of human shape-shifting element to the character? We don’t know, but this was intriguing and perplexing enough to point out.

What’s the Point of Marvel’s Loki?

Now that the first season of Loki is over, ScreenCrush takes a look back at the entire season to dig into the point of it all. More specifically, they dive into themes about free will, determinism, fascism, and anarchy, as well as the show’s symbolism and hidden meaning behind all the multiverse madness.

Marvel Fan Creates a Multiverse Poster

Digital artist SPDRMNKYXXIII created this poster using the branching timelines of the multiverse with imagery from the Marvel Studios TV shows WandaVision and Loki, a trio of different webslingers from the three Spider-Man franchises, a fan-casted Fantastic Four, Doctor Strange, the return of Daredevil, Kang the Conqueror, and Doctor Doom. There’s definitely some wishful thinking here, but it’s executed in a cool way.