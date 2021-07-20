(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

Renee Montoya is Coming to Batwoman Season 3

The third season of Batwoman on The CW just gained a new cast member. Victoria Cartagena will be joining the DC Comics show as a series regular in the role of Renee Montoya, a character that she already portrayed on FOX’s Gotham series. However, this will not serve as a way of connecting the two DC Comics shows into the same universe.

In the third season of Batwoman, Deadline says this version of Renee Montoya is a former Gotham City police officer who left the force when she got sick of the corruption within. Now she’s in charge of the “freaks division,” which is starting to see a lot more action. The character will bring more LGBTQ+ representation to the series with this character, who is dedicated to cleaning the streets of Gotham by any means necessary.

Christopher Reeve Discusses Taking Flight as Superman

An archival clip of Christopher Reeve from the American Film Institute has the actor talking about shooting the flying sequences from Superman: The Movie. He recalls Margot Kidder not being all that psyched about being on wire harnesses for much of the shooting day. While Reeve was focused on imagining what Superman’s real flight might be like, Kidder was reading or having a sandwich, just waiting to get it all over with.

Black Widow Almost Featured a Doctor Doom Easter Egg

Black Widow writer Eric Pearson recalls that he tried to get a Doctor Doom Easter egg references in the movie, but it didn’t work out. Pearson told IGN:

“I might’ve had a reference to [Doctor Doom’s home country] Latveria in there – I might have, but I don’t think so. I don’t think that lasted very long. I’m always trying to throw Latveria into stuff. It’s like one of those things where you want to be the first one to say it on an Instagram post or something!”

It sounds like Kevin Feige wants to keep any firm reference to Fantastic Four elements out of play until they’re absolutely ready to start introducing the superheroes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Biggest Questions and Theories for Loki Season 2

Nerdist put together a video with some of the biggest unanswered questions remaining following the season finale of Loki last week. Plus, they offer up some theories about where the show might be headed for a second season and what might be in store for the God of Mischief, Sylvie, Mobius, Judge Renslayer, and more.

James Gunn Debunks Rumors of Mark Hamill Joining Guardians 3

Though Star Wars legend Mark Hamill has been playful with James Gunn on social media, teasing him about the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, it doesn’t sound like the actor will be teaming up with the director for the Marvel franchise. A recent rumor about Mark Hamill taking a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been making the rounds, but the director debunked it on Twitter. That doesn’t rule out an appearance in the holiday special, but we won’t hold our breath.

Black Widow Legacy Featurette

A new featurette for Marvel’s Black Widow takes a look back at the legacy of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with her debut in Iron Man 2 over a decade ago. Included are some flashback talking heads with a younger Scarlett Johansson and Iron Man director Jon Favreau, as well as tidbits from appearances in the Avengers movies.

Did Yelena Get Dusted by The Snappening?

Kevin Feige won’t confirm or deny whether or not Black Widow character Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) was dusted after Thanos snapped half of the universe out of existence. During a Black Widow watch party, the Marvel Studios boss was posting updates to Twitter. In response to a fan, Feige said we would eventually find out whether Yelena was among those who disappeared, so he’s not spilling the beans just yet. More than likely, we’ll find out in the Hawkeye series.

All the Clues That Pointed to Kang the Conqueror

ScreenCrush took a deep look into all six episodes of Loki, and they’ve rounded up all the hints that He Who Remains, a variant of Kang the Conqueror, was behind the Time Variance Authority all along. There are more than you think!

Cyborg Spider-Man Gets the Hot Toys Treatment

Hot Toys is giving Cyborg Spider-Man from the webslinger’s PlayStation 4 video game a collectible figure. The wallcrawler comes with a new masked head sculpt with LED light-up eyes, interchangeable right eye pieces, a cybernetic left arm, utility belt, battle damage effects, and plenty of swappable hands and web effect accessories.

You can pre-order the Cyborg Spider-Man figure from Hot Toys right now for $270.