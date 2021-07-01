(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

The Flash Season 8 Give New Deals to Key Cast Members

Deadline reports that The CW has struck new deals with The Flash TV series cast members Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, and Danielle Panabaker to return for the show’s eighth season. The show’s lead actor Grant Gustin is already signed on for the next season, but this trio’s previous contract expires with the seventh season.

Superman & Lois Trailer Teases What’s to Come

Superman & Lois won’t return with a new episode until July 13, but this trailer shows that the Man of Steel has an assembly of formidable foes who will be giving him grief in the show’s 12th episode. There isn’t an official synopsis yet, but we’re sure the episode will have to deal with stopping Tal-Rho.

Tara Strong Promises Return of Miss Minutes

The Hollywood Reporter talked to Tara Strong, the voice of the sentient, animated clock Miss Minutes in Loki, and she confirmed that she will make another appearance on the show before it’s over. But she wasn’t willing to get specific. Strong said:

“I can cryptically tease that you’ll see her again. There’s much more to be revealed, and it’s fun to watch that unfold. The beautiful thing about this character is you don’t really know who she is, where she’s from, what her origin story is, how sentient she is, if she has a horse in this race at all, and what her intentions are, if any. Like any good, exciting adventure, TV or film, you are left wondering that all the time. So she’s an intriguing character, and that will continue.”

Maybe she’s the mastermind behind the Time Variance Authority?

Tom Holland’s Hopes of Playing Spider-Man

Here’s a throwback interview with Tom Holland in 2013, where he was asked if he had any interest in taking on a superhero role. Tom Holland said, “Maybe Spider-Man in like 10 years time. Maybe.” And this was a few years before he landed the role in Captain America: Civil War and became the new Spider-Man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Follow your dreams, kids!

It’s not easy being a working Mama! Genius #christinewada designed Sylvie’s costume & added concealed zippers so I could pump easily & nurse my baby between takes. Little (big) things like this that made it possible for me to do my job & be a parent. I’m forever grateful ? pic.twitter.com/nn0d8HYrFi — Sophia Di Martino (@sophiadimartino) July 1, 2021

Sophia Di Martino’s Helpful Loki Wardrobe

Sophia Di Martino isn’t just the female God of Mischief on Marvel’s Loki series. She’s also a proud mother, and she took to Twitter to show off the special wardrobe function created by costume designer Christine Wada that allowed her to quickly get out of the Asgardian armor so that she could nurse her little one while shooting the series.

Loki Episode 4 Easter Eggs, Callbacks and More

On top of our own round-up of Easter eggs, here’s ScreenCrush‘s traditional round-up of even more little details from the fourth episode of Loki. This video is chock full of comic book references, callbacks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and hints at what’s to come in the remaining two episodes of the series on Disney+.

Another Look at Boastful Loki

All right, fine, one more thing about Loki. Actor DeObia Oparei posted another glimpse at his character, dubbed Boastful Loki, from production on the Marvel series. We get a different perspective on some of the wardrobe, and it certainly looks like it’s a cross between Thor and Loki. Surely we’ll learn much more about him when the fifth episode of the series arrives next week.

The Suicide Squad is Coming to Wipeout

On August 1, the physical competition series Wipeout, co-hosted by John Cena, is getting a visit from his The Suicide Squad cast members Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, David Dastmalchian, and Daniela Melchior. It’s all part of WarnerMedia’s big synergy initiative “Summer with Your Squad,” which will see other cross-promotional appearances on TBS, TNT, and TruTV.

Wonder Woman 1984 Vinyl Soundtrack

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on a vinyl copy of the Wonder Woman 1984 score by Hans Zimmer, Mondo has you covered. With artwork created by La Boca, this 3XLP is housed in a tri-fold jacket with holo-foil elements, with liner notes by writer and director Patty Jenkins. Unfortunately the fireworks colored variant is sold out, but you can still get it in traditional 180-gram black vinyl or a three-color swirled vinyl for $45 at the Mondo shop.