(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

In this edition of Superhero Bits:

See what’s in store for the next episodes of The Flash and Superman & Lois

and Find out how uninformed Tyrese Gibson is about Morbius being part of the MCU

is about being part of the MCU Learn more about the new timelines being created in Loki

Watch Marvel ‘s TV shows shill for Hyundai vehicles

‘s TV shows shill for vehicles Hear how Jonathan Majors responds to new theories about Kang the Conqueror

The Flash Season 7 – “Rayo De Luz”

Here’s the promo and synopsis for the 14th episode of the seventh season of The Flash:

When Ultraviolet (guest star Alexa Barajas) returns to Central City, Allegra (Kayla Compton) is determined to find her cousin and change her heart, Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) finds evidence that Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) may not be the good cop she appears to be.

Danielle Panabaker directed the episode with story by Jess Carson and teleplay by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

Thor: Ragnarok’s “Get Help” Scene Was Improvised

Thor: Ragnarok is not only the best film in the Thor franchise, it’s also the funniest film in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. That’s because director Taika Waititi is extremely gifted when it comes to bringing comedy into other genres. Thanks to those skills and the improvisational efforts of Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston, we got one of the funniest scenes.

Tom Hiddleston recently explained that the “Get Help” scene in Thor: Ragnarok was pretty much entirely improvised on the day of shooting. He explained to IMDb’s What to Watch:

“It all came from Taika Waititi’s brilliant and inventive imagination. Taika came in in the morning and said, ‘It would be really fun if you came into the room and pretended it was a game you used to play as kids.’ As we worked it out, it was something completely improvised. It gives you such an insight into the way Taika works.”

Superman & Lois Season 1 – “A Brief Reminiscence”

Here’s the promo and synopsis for the 11th episode of the first season of Superman & Lois:

Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) makes a startling discovery about Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Inde Navarette, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star.

The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Adam Brent Fletcher.

Super Crooks Anime First Look Revealed

Netflix is working on a live-action series adaptation of Mark Millar‘s comic Super Crooks, but there’s also an anime adaptation of the same property in the works at the streaming service. A first look has been revealed (via Variety), showing off characters like criminal Johnny Bolt, his ex-girlfriend Kasey, an elderly supervillain named The Heat, a disgraced and closeted hero called The Gladiator, and more.

The Super Crooks anime series is co-created by Mark Millar and Leinil Francis Yu with Carole & Tuesday director Motonobu Hori at the helm and the anime studio Bones producing.

Weta Workshop Creating Zack Snyder’s Justice League Collectibles

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is getting a series of detailed collectibles created by Weta Workshop. This video shows how 1/4 scale statues of Superman and Darkseid are being meticulously created with 3D printing and sculpting. This looks like a massive undertaking, and it’s only part of the process.

Tyrese Gibson Says Morbius is Part of the MCU, May Be Wrong

Either Tyrese Gibson seems to be talking about things he doesn’t fully understand or Sony Pictures is desperately trying to keep a secret. During at interview with ComicBook.com, Gibson said the upcoming Morbius movie starring Jared Leto was part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Sony Pictures followed up not long after to officially deny that claim.

There have been questions about whether or not the movie takes place in the MCU with Michael Keaton appearing in the trailer as Adrian Toomes from Spider-Man: Homecoming. But with all the multiverse shenanigans that are coming to the MCU, it’s possible that Sony’s upcoming movies featuring Spider-Man characters could be part of an entirely new universe/timeline. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.

Loki TV Spot

Here’s a new TV spot for Loki that teases the identity of The Variant the Time Variance Authority is after. Though this was seemingly revealed at the end of the first episode, the end of the second episode reveals that it’s a little more complicated. In fact, it might be even more complicated than we originally thought.

The first two episodes of Loki are streaming on Disney+ right now.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Release Date Set

Marvel has announced that the new animated series Spidey and His Amazing Friends will debut on Disney Channel and Disney Junior starting at 9:00 A.M. ET/PT on August 6, 2021. It will be available on DisneyNOW after the premiere and also arrives on Disney+ shortly thereafter.

The series follows Peter Parker (Benjamin Valic), Miles Morales (Jakari Fraser) and Gwen Stacy (Lily Sanfelippo), and their adventures as the young heroes team up with Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Black Panther to defeat evil foes like Rhino, Doc Ock, and Green Goblin, and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day.

Before the premiere, you can catch a series of animated shorts titled Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends on Disney Channel at 9:25 A.M. ET/PT and Disney Junior at 7:25 P.M. on June 21.

Every New Timeline Created in Loki

ScreenCrush has provided an extensive breakdown of all the places that The Variant has bombed with reset charges in the second episode of Loki. There are plenty of familiar Marvel locations, as well as some more mundane Earth-bound settings that were attacked, and this video tries to figure out why they might be important in The Variant’s plan.

Jonathan Majors Reacts to Loki Theories About Kang the Conqueror

There are a variety of theories surrounding the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania villain Kang the Conqueror being part of Loki. Lovecraft County star Jonathan Majors is playing the bad guy in the Marvel sequel, and during an interview with Variety, he was asked if he might be making an appearance in the remaining episodes of Loki. Rather than denying, Majors employed a different but direct tactic:

“I have no idea what you’re talking about.”

That’s not a denial, and it makes us think there might be something cooking there. For more on the theory, check out a few Easter eggs that might imply Kang the Conqueror’s involvement in the events of Loki thus far.

Marvel Questions Everything for Hyundai

Hyundai released this advertisement featuring the characters of WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki shilling for their automobiles. Impressively enough, they manage to use elements of each of the shows to make it a little more tolerable than your average commercial.

Avengers: Endgame Battle Diorama Statues from Iron Studios

Iron Studios is releasing a set of 1/10 scale battle diorama statues inspired by the final battle of Avengers: Endgame. The first characters out of the gate will be Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America. Here’s the official product description:

Set on a base in the form of rocky terrain, home to the battlefield of Earth’s greatest heroes against the invading forces of the fearsome Titan Thanos, and his army of aliens led by his Black Order generals, Iron Studios presents Thor, Captain America, and Iron Man Ultimate BDS Art Scale 1/10 scale statues. The prince of Asgard holds his mystic Stormbreaker and Mjölnir hammers. The legendary captain Steve Rogers, with his inseparable shield on his left arm, which was damaged by Thanos’s force, but always ready for combat, and asserting his nobility, wielding the enchanted Mjölnir in his right hand, something only allowed to the most worthy. To complete the classic trinity, the genius Tony Stark, with his Mark LXXXV armor, using nanotechnology with enhanced durability that makes up his most powerful costume.

The Avengers: Endgame statues are priced at $139.99 each and will arrive in the second quarter of 2022. Head over to ToyArk for more images and details.