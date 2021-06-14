(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)



In this edition, of Superhero Bits:

Check out the promos for the next episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman

and Get a first look at Black Panther ‘s arrival in Marvel’s Avengers video game

‘s arrival in video game Find out why Djimon Hounsou didn’t get the role of Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy

didn’t get the role of in Dove Cameron explains why The Powerpuff Girls pilot is being reshot

explains why pilot is being reshot See which iconic comic book characters are coming to the video game Brawlhalla

All that and more!

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 – “Back to the Finale Part II”

Here’s the promo and official synopsis for the seventh episode of season 6 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow:

With Ava (Jes Macallan) a wreck, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) the Legends make a last-ditch effort to keep Sara (Caity Lotz) from being abducted in the first place, even knowing that it will alter the timeline. Sara grapples with what she has just discovered about herself but is also shocked when Rory (Dominic Purcell) finds her on the mystery planet. With no time to spare, Sara, Mick and Gary (Adam Tsekham) devise a plan to help defeat Bishop (guest star Raffi Barsoumian). Meanwhile, Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) envisions what her life would be like if she hadn’t joined the Legends.

Glen Winter directed the episode, written by Morgan Faust & Mark Bruner.

Djimon Hounsou Auditioned for Drax the Destroyer

In a thread on Twitter, director James Gunn revealed that Djimon Hounsou auditioned for the role of Drax the Destroyer, and there was one unfortunate reason that he didn’t get the role. Since Chris Pratt is a fairly tall guy, James Gunn wanted someone considerably bigger for the role of Drax. That’s why Dave Bautista ended up being the right choice for the role.

Thankfully, Djimon Hounsou still ended up with the role of Korath in Guardians of the Galaxy, even if it didn’t end up being as big or pivotal as the role of Drax. It’s probably for the best though, because Lee Pace, who played the villain Ronan, was also a hulking presence on the set, standing at nearly six and a half feet tall. So if Drax wasn’t quite so big, him taking on Ronan would have been quite comical.