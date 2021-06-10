(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)



In this edition, of Superhero Bits:

Find out what the abandoned LEGO Batman 2 movie would have been about

movie would have been about Editor Kevin Hickman talks David Ayer ‘s cut of Suicide Squad

talks ‘s cut of Dennis the Mailman from WandaVision has his own rap music video

from has his own rap music video Check out some spy photos of Rachel Zegler in Shazam! Fury of the Gods

in Load up on Loki Easter eggs, callbacks, and comic references

Easter eggs, callbacks, and comic references And more!

Suicide Squad Editor Opens Up About The Ayer Cut

First up, editor Kevin Hickman has opened up about some of the major changes that were made to David Ayer‘s original cut of Suicide Squad. Hickman explained to CinemaBlend:

“We ended up having to restructure how the characters were introduced. That was something that we toyed with right up until the movie was finished. In the original structure, the characters are kind of introduced in linear fashion and the way that it ended up, we spent the first 20 minutes like bam, here’s this guy, bam, here’s this person, here’s their origin, here’s their backstory. So we kind of shoved everything into the viewer’s face right up front so that we could get the story going. Whereas in the original structure, it kind of happened in many events. So you’re, you know, 45 minutes in the movie and now we’re meeting this person and seeing their backstory. So we found a way to make the film more efficient as far as opening up and introducing all the characters.”

For his part, Hickman hopes David Ayer’s cut of the movie will get released at some point, adding, “It was less comedy. It was a much darker film. It was almost like a Black Hawk Down type thing. It was just very militarized, very serious.” Unfortunately, Warner Bros. has no plans to release it as of now.

WandaVision’s Dennis the Mailman Rap

If you didn’t get enough of Dennis the Mailman in Marvel’s WandaVision series, actor Amos Glick created an amusing little rap that gives us more of the unsuspecting postal service worker who got caught in Wanda Maximoff’s hex. There’s even a reference to Mephisto for all you devilish Marvel fans out there.

Speaking of Mephisto…

Fans of Marvel’s WandaVision know all about the endless and ultimately unfounded speculation about Mephisto being behind the mind-manipulating events of the series. So you can imagine how excited folks were when it seemed like a stained glass window depicting the devil in Loki was a tease of the villain. Unfortunately, director Kate Herron has confirmed it’s not intentional. Herron told Entertainment Tonight:

“It’s honestly just a super weird coincidence. Like, it’s genuinely a reference to Loki – the horns, he was cast out of heaven, that’s what it’s a reference to. I did see all the stuff about that online and I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be interesting.’ [Laughs] But no, it’s more relevant to the themes of our show and it’s not a nod to that character.”

For head writer Michael Waldron‘s part, it sounds like he doesn’t know much about the character, so his inclusion is even less likely. Waldron said, “Mephisto, I was just reading about that character. It’s pretty interesting. It would be interesting if he ever showed up in the MCU.”

We’re not going to hold our breath.

Superman & Lois Season 1 – “O Mother, Where Art Thou”

Here’s the promo and official synopsis for the tenth episode of the first season of Superman & Lois:

Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) reaches out to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) when Kyle (Erik Valdez) starts behaving strangely. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) opens up to Jordan (Alex Garfin). Lastly, Sarah (Inde Navarette) storms out after accusing her mom of always covering for her dad. Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star.

The episode was directed by Harry Jierjian and written by Adam Mallinger.

The LEGO Batman Movie 2

There was once talk of a sequel to The LEGO Batman movie happening with director Chris McKay getting back in building brick mode. Unfortunately, that sequel has been scrapped, but McKay offered some details on how far along the movie was in development and what it would have been about.

Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community) and some of his frequent collaborators had apparently finished an entire draft of the script, and it was structured like The Godfather Part II, with a story that took place both before and after The LEGO Batman Movie. But what was the story about? McKay revealed to ScreenCrush: