What are the running times for the first two episodes of Marvel’s Loki series? Why did it take half a year to make Soldier Boy‘s costume for The Boys? Why did the inspiration for Danny Elfman‘s Batman score come at the worst time? Will you get an action figure of Owen Wilson‘s character from Loki? Did you know a Green Lantern scene almost caused Zack Snyder’s Justice League to fall apart? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s the first promo for “Rebirth,” the sixteenth episode of the second season of of The CW’s Batwoman.

Runtimes for the first two episodes of Loki are 51 minutes and 54 minutes respectively, Marvel’s longest yet.

Along with the first look at Soldier Boy in The Boys came details on why the suit took half a year to create.

The cast of Jupiter’s Legacy was obviously disappointed with the cancelation of the show after one season.

Here’s the first promo for “Bishop’s Gambit,” the sixth episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season six.

Danny Elfman shared the story of how inspiration for Tim Burton‘s Batman score came at the worst time.

Netflix’s Sweet Tooth stirred up controversy with a front-page advertisement framed as a faux news story.

Spy photos from the set of Titans season three revealed cool new costumes for both Raven and Blackfire.

Loki - Owen Wilson Marvel Legends Figure

Marvel Legends released a first look at the action figure for Owen Wilson‘s character from the Loki series.

A new rumor provides details on Rachel Zegler‘s new character appearing in Shazam!: Fury of the Gods.

ScreenCrush takes a nice, long look at the history of Loki and his tragic cycle of defeat throughout the MCU.

Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennel hopes her Zatanna movie is “something big and scary.

Comic Book Resources explores the origins of Natasha Romanoff, the assassin/Avenger called Black Widow.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League almost didn’t come together due to a proposed inclusion of Green Lantern.

Nerdist explores a theory about Marvel’s Eternals and what they’ve been doing during other Marvel movies.

More spy photos from the set of Shazam!: Fury of the Gods have Zachary Levi wearing his new cape now.

Iron Man 2 - War Machine Hot Toys Figure

Hot Toys has a re-issue of their figure of Don Cheadle as War Machine inspired by Marvel’s Iron Man 2.

Wonder Woman 1984 Earrings

Here’s a set of Wonder Woman 1984 stainless steel earrings featuring the star, lasso, and logo of the hero.

Avengers Ballpoint Pens

Deck out your desk with this little set of The Avengers ballpoint pens featuring some members of the superhero team.

Batman Pajama Pants

Get cozy in the dark of your own Batcave with these Batman pajama pants featuring many of the key villains.

Read the previous edition of Superhero Bits right here.

