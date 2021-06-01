What is this new Batman: The World anthology comic series? Which Veep star wants to play Beast in a new X-Men franchise? Why is Sam Neill confused by the Marvel Cinematic Universe? How did Regina King react to news of her being in the running to direct Superman? Are we getting a Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer soon? How does Eternals link to Thanos? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

DC Comics has a special Batman anthology comic called Batman: The World set for release this September.

Paul Bettany isn’t contracted for any more Marvel Studios projects and doesn’t know White Vision‘s fate.

Here’s a montage of some of the incredible artwork that Alex Ross has created for DC’s own Green Lantern.

Veep actor Sam Richardson is joining Harley Quinn, and he would love to play X-Men‘s brilliant Beast.

Zachary Levi celebrated the start of Shazam!: Fury of the Gods production with some awesome sneakers.

The working title for Marvel’s Secret Invasion series on Disney+ is reportedly the tasty dish Jambalaya.

Here’s a new clip from the animated movie Batman: The Long Halloween Part One, coming this month.

The Flash VFX supervisor John “D.J.” Des Jardin says they have some “super strange” ideas for the movie.

