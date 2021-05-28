Want to watch Teen Titans GO! watch Space Jam in an MST3K-style animated special? Care to see Stan Lee looking almost unrecognizable in a video form 1966? Is Thor getting back in shape for Thor: Love & Thunder? Want to see a bloodier version of The Suicide Squad green band trailer? Did you think news of Todd Phillips writing a Joker sequel was a recent update? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel released a Town Hall discussion panel with the Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord podcast cast.

Everyone keeps saying that Todd Phillips has been hired to write a Joker sequel, but that happened in 2019.

Here’s a look at some of the women working on Marvel’s stop-motion animated series M.O.D.O.K. on Hulu.

Tom Hiddleston says there’s potential for a second season of Loki, but isn’t assuming that’s the case yet.

You’ll be surprised to see that’s Stan Lee in the screenshot above, appearing in this video from back in 1966.

Star Wars actor John Boyega praised Marvel Studios for making Sam Wilson the new Captain America.

Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam will see the superheroes watching the Warner Bros. movie MST3K-style.

Dwayne Johnson offered some insight into his superhero diet science to prepare for a Black Adam scene.

