Batman Forever - Prime 1 Studio Statues

Did you see the new Batman Forever statues being released by Prime 1 Studio? Did you hear The CW isn’t ordering the Black Lightning spin-off Painkiller? When are the season finales for Batwoman, The Flash and Superman & Lois? What are the biggest rumors about The Flash movie? Did you know The Powerpuff Girls series being re-piloted?  All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Batman Begins Netflix

Batman Begins and The Dark Knight are leaving Netflix again soon and headed back to Hulu in June.

The Powerpuff Girls will be re-piloted with the same cast, and a script leak indicates that’s a good thing.

After Naomi was ordered to series by The CW this week, Ava DuVernay shared some photos from the set.

Black Lightning series creator/showrunner Salim Akil explains how the show improved the Arrowverse.

Ah, so this is why Patton Oswalt was in a life-size MODOK suit. It’s for Marvel Contest of Champions.

DC Comics announced The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox, a new murder-mystery comic book miniseries.

Prime 1 Studio revealed tons of their upcoming collectibles, including many Marvel and DC Comics items.

Batwoman, The Flash and Superman & Lois season finales will be June 27, July 20, and August 17.

Continue Reading Superhero Bits

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.

Pages: 1 2 3Next page

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Comic Book/Superhero, Superhero Bits, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.