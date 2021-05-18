Want to see the trailer for Batman: The Long Halloween Part II animated movie? What Supergirl reference got cut from Superman & Lois? Did you catch a little Easter egg referencing The Avengers in the recent Loki clip? Would Eric Bana want to play Hulk again in the Marvel multiverse? Why is James Gunn getting death threats about The Suicide Squad? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a glimpse at the upcoming series finale in the fourth and final season of The CW’s Black Lightning.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie had doubts about Marvel diving into TV.

Digital artist Cesar Castillo Marquez created this poster imagining a Captain America series for Disney+.

Superman & Lois was meant to include a photographic reference to Supergirl, but it ended up being cut.

Here’s a trailer for Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord, the latest scripted podcast coming from Marvel.

Anthony Mackie is hoping that Marvel Studios keeps him under contract for the next two decades or so.

Watch the trailer for Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two, the ending of the animated adaptation.

The first official clip from Disney+’s Loki featured a subtle, and somewhat eerie, callback to The Avengers.

