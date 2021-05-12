Will you participate in Loki watch parties leading up to the show’s premiere? How would Anthony Mackie like New Orleans to celebrate the new Captain America? Want to see then-unknown Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston preparing to shoot Thor? Who has James Gunn‘s favorite costume in The Suicide Squad? What are the biggest differences between the Invincible series and comic? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s sixth season will be screwing up summer for the better in the coming weeks.

Disney+ announced #LokiWednesdays, weekly watch parties of Marvel Studios’ films leading up to Loki.

Here’s a look at “Unfinished Business,” two episodes coming for the fourth/final season of Black Lightning.

Anthony Mackie revealed that he’s restarted the four-month workout regimen to get back in Marvel shape.

Here’s a look at “Welcome Back, Kara!,” the upcoming eighth episode of the sixth/final season of Supergirl.

Despite a recent resurgence of COVID-19 in Thailand, the Ms. Marvel series was able to complete shooting.

Here’s an international poster for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and it’s a real intimate symbiote situation.

Actor Anthony Mackie wants New Orleans to hold a special parade to celebrate the new Captain America.

